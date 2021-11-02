People In Kansas Angry Over Mandate Of Vaccines

Covid 19 has become a world crippling phenomenon and has affected millions of people worldwide. With the vaccines now available the hospitalization cases have lowered however many people are not yet ready to take the vaccine as they feel it is not yet safe without full testing and has been rushed for the common people.

More than a hundred`s people in Kansas state have protested against the vaccine mandate rule which was stated early by President Joe Biden stating that this violated international human rights whereas a local leader has compared this mandate to Holocaust which had killed countless Jews.

Cody Foster who is a volunteer firefighter and utility line worker said that there should not be any mandate and if this is allowed then there won’t be any stopping of the government in many other cases as well. Bryan Luedeke who hails from the Wichita area called this reminiscent of Nazi Germany which was the same as made by the local leader who compared this to a Holocaust and many people seem to agree with it.

The international union commented on this topic on Saturday stating that such inappropriate or offensive wordings should not be used even if it is to rally against political issues and this is not the right way to use freedom of speech. The legislature which was held on Friday to decide on the vaccine mandate was strongly opposed and one out of 80 people supported for vaccine mandate.

Sheila Sonnenschein who hails from Kansas says that as a Jewish person these hurtful statements offend her and how people are twisting the words and comparing vaccines to Holocaust.

Derek Schmidt the state Attorney General said that there has been a federal lawsuit of Kansas against Bidden vaccine mandate for government contractors and employees. Earlier the Biden administration had made it mandatory for any private company with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated and that they need to be tested at least weekly.

Even though many people support vaccine mandate all over the country a large portion of the people does not support it. When asked to these people they said they would get vaccinated but the government making it mandatory puts more fear into their minds.

The US saw a deadly wave with the delta variant and now the numbers have started going down. Many of the doctors and health care professionals are stating that as more and more people are getting vaccinated the immunity of the community is increasing which will break the covid chain in the long run.

However, most of the people who are getting hospitalized now are unvaccinated people. The delta variant stays in a vaccinated person but doesn’t do anything to their body due to the vaccines but as soon as they come in contact with a non-vaccinated person it attacks their immune system resulting in chronic issues.

With more and more people coming forward for vaccination, CDC says that the endemic is near and the new normal may start soon. However, CDC has warned people to wear the masks even if they are fully vaccinated as they want to curb the transmission as much as possible for complete eradication.

As of now, there hasn’t been law for mandatory vaccines but many companies have asked their employees to get vaccinated if they want to keep working. Many employers are looking for fully vaccinated people for their company to be hired. The spike rate was 300% stated an inside source as many of the employers does not want to take any risk.