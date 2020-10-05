On Friday night, after Twitter updated its stance against wishing injury or death to anyone in light of President Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, the four radical Democratic congresswomen known as “The Team” conveyed outrage.

On the one hand, we have prayers getting poured for the President and his family, but on the other hand, we have people who are praying for the death of the President, and this has not gone down well with the senior authorities. The people are so not happy with Trump they have posted wishes for him on twitter that he must die.

A checking account run by Twitter spokesmen wrote, “Tweets that wish or expect for death, extreme bodily harm or fatal injury against anyone are not tolerated and will need to be deleted,” in response to media storeys Friday about individuals wishing death to the President. Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Pressley have tweeted that Twitter has not taken the attacks against them seriously. The Squad’s members have also been victims of violent assaults on social media, including messages expressing hopes for their deaths. A fast search of their names was on Twitter accompanied by “hang for treason” results in tweets from users calling for the congresswomen to die.

I hope you all hang out with TREASON! “tweeted one person about Tlaib and Omar.” “You need to be tried for treason @IlhanMN, and I pray they hang you,” another posted. The proposal illustrated on Friday by the Twitter press shop is not a new one. But, as CNN regularly reports, tweets that break Twitter’s laws are frequently missed or not deleted by the organisation. Improving the wellbeing of public conversation is our deepest concern on Twitter, and that involves ensuring the wellbeing of people who use our app. On Twitter, bullying and threats have no location; a Twitter spokesman told CNN.

Our policies, applied to all, anywhere, are clear: we do not accept material that desires, hopes or communicates the intent for suicide, severe bodily harm or fatal illness toward an individual or a group of individuals. We will take compliance measures if we find accounts that break these laws. Twitter said Friday that openly wishing others “death, extreme bodily harm or catastrophic injury” would not result in an immediate permanent suspension from the website. However, people who send tweets like this regularly can inevitably be suspended permanently. The company said that the tweets did not warrant immediate suspension, but would be immediately deleted after rumours initially emerged that Twitter would disable accounts that posted such messages. The warning came the same day as Trump’s announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus that infected and killed over 208,000 more than 7.3 million people in the U.S.

Though Democrats made some remarks wishing the President well, social media was quickly riddled with posts criticising Trump. On the other hand, Biden has sent his heart-warming wishes to the President and has said that he is continuously praying that Trump and his family recover soon. For a quick recovery, Jill and I give our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, “said Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.” We will continue to pray for the President and his family’s health and safety.

Twitter said tweets who want the death of Trump fell under its abusive behaviour policy, which states who users “should not participate in the systematic abuse of anyone or allow others to do so. We consider abusive behaviour an effort to threaten, bully, or suppress the voice of someone else.” Under the policy, if an account is “engaging” under the policy, Twitter will “permanently delete the account upon initial inspection.” Political critics and allies, after the President revealed early Friday that they have tested positive for COVID-19, are offering their prayers for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Trump is 74 years old, placing him at increased risk of severe complications from an infection that has already infected more than 205,000 persons worldwide. On Twitter, politicians and public personalities on both sides of the island weigh-in, give well-wishes and encourage individuals to take this a wake-up call.

There’s going to be a lot to talk on this, so let’s start here: the President and the First Lady have a severe, lethal infection, and both of us can pray for a quick recovery,’ said Connecticut Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy on Twitter. His best wishes were submitted by U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts, but he had a clear warning about the importance of wearing masks. “I wish quick healing for the President and those around him,” the Democrat tweeted. “Wear a god damn mask.” Valerie and I wish the President and First Lady a swift recovery, “he said.” In this tough time, we join the people of New Hampshire in praying for their wellbeing. “In a tweet, Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire added:” I join all Americans in praying for the President and First Lady to have a swift and complete recovery.

His best wishes were sent by Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, a Democrat who has been supportive of the President in the past. On Twitter, Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera wrote, “I pray the President & First Lady can recover from this vicious virus.” “My thoughts are with them and the other 43,000 + Americans, including the 41 in # Lawrence, who have contracted the virus today.” Massachusetts registered 708 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the highest in one day for months, State Senator Adam Hinds, D-Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden, observed. There were an additional 23 deaths reported.

Hinds wrote on Twitter: “Folks, COVID is not going anywhere.” “The POTUS & First Lady tested positive. These are good examples of the value, where possible, of wearing a mask and responsible social distancing.” Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan, who serves the 3rd congressional district of Massachusetts, said the diagnoses reflect the severity of the disorder. Trahan said, “I hope the President and the First Lady make a complete and speedy recovery.” “Today is another clear confirmation that no one from # COVID19 is exempt. Keep on being vigilant, please. Wear a mask. Preserve social space. Listen to the experts.”