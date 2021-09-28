Is COVID-19 society becoming two-tiered?

Non-vaccinated persons feeling the pinch of pandemic restrictions say that it seems as though it is. Government and business officials, on the other hand, say they have no choice but to implement the restrictions because they are health and safety-related.

People Unvaccinated By COVID-19 Are Becoming More Isolated

Meanwhile, sociologists say the non-vaccinated may have been swayed by social changes dating back to the 1980s and a seemingly endless flow of misinformation in the modern age, rather than swayed by politics.

They are called victims by one sociologist but with an addendum. Healthline interviewed Richard Carpiano, Ph.D., MPH, professor of public policy at the University of California Riverside, who believes that it is easy to dismiss non-vaccinated as uneducated, stubborn, and political. The problem is that these are victims. He explained that misinformation has spread more quickly than the virus itself, which may explain why these people are at risk.

Similarly, some people are still unable to access vaccinations, and some have legitimate reasons for not getting vaccinated, he said. What is the addendum? There is a need for restrictions. Carpiano explained that it’s your choice whether to get vaccinated or not. It is important to do carrots, but unfortunately, we need to do more, he added.

An unvaccinated person faces

Unvaccinated people are facing restrictions in various areas, from dining to taking part in sports teams to working. All concert-goers and TD Garden visitors over the age of 12 need to present a valid proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test as of September 30 in Boston, the home of the Celtics and Bruins. At-home tests are not accepted as of this date.

According to Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis, if things don’t improve, more requirements will be added. President Joe Biden recently announced that employers with more than 100 employees must either vaccinate their workers or conduct COVID-19 tests every week. It affects more than 80 million Americans. In addition, all healthcare workers and contractors receiving federal funds, including those employed by Medicare and Medicaid, need to be immunized.

Unvaccinated view

People opting not to receive vaccinations say being limited in this manner can make them feel alone and stigmatized. Renee Denton, a resident of Ohio who doesn’t plan to get vaccinated, told Healthline that this is where we are headed.

She works in public health but preferred not to use her full name due to the pushback received. Susan worked with COVID-19 for a short time and says she is immune. She said that these restrictions cause people who are not vaccinated to feel misunderstood and targeted. Susan explained that she was not anti-vax and would take vaccines only when she felt they were necessary. President Biden‘s announcement about workplace vaccination requirements last month was something she watched with concern.

As a mother of small children who does not attend events outside her house often, Susan said her concerns about the rules are not significant at the moment. However, she does wonder about the future. The one concern is that, according to her, some cultural institutions that my kids might be interested in might not allow them into – such as orchestra halls, museums, and theatre productions. Additionally, it may affect the way they choose vacations.

Dining out, which Denton loves, will have a big impact on her. The same applies to planning family vacations every year. Now, Denton says, they will cherry-pick spots they can easily reach by car, since flying restrictions may make it difficult to fly to those unvaccinated. She said that they could end up in a situation in which they will never be able to fly. As of now, even though Denton works from home, her employer requires all employees to receive vaccinations.

Denton said she had to vaccinate to keep her job because she had traveled twice or three times annually before the pandemic. Her faith exemption is still pending. Therefore, she might lose the job. When vaccination mandates arrive, Susan is deciding whether to resign or get vaccinated. She’s thinking about quitting. In her opinion, workplace restrictions, business regulations, and entertainment restrictions are too restrictive.