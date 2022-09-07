Pfizer And Moderna Get CDC Approval For Omicron-Specific Booster Shots

You all might be well aware of the circulation of Covid booster shots that aims at eradicating the Omicron virus at its roots. The vaccine advisory panel has given its full support to the U.S Center for Disease Control and Prevention for the issue of Omicron supported covid boosters and several medical experts have endorsed the same to show their support and let the general public aware of the importance of getting a booster shot and why it has to be taken in addition to the normal dosage of vaccine.

The government of the United States has entered into a contract with Pfizer and Moderna for the prompt supply of these booster shots and the vaccines are expected to be delivered to the United States within a couple of days.

CDC Approves Omicron-Specific Booster Shots From Pfizer, Moderna

Almost 30% of the population is affected by the Omicron variant despite getting shots of the normal vaccines that targeted the initial coronavirus. The world has been turned upside down since the hit of the pandemic.

There have been so many lifestyle changes and as much as people expected the outbreak to end within a couple of months, the pandemic stretched longer than any of us thought. In addition to that, new variants of the virus have also circulating in recent times, which gave the need for the invention of new booster shots.

The vaccines circulated during the first two waves of the pandemic did not take into consideration the ingredients required for targeting the micron and that’s why it is highly vital to get the booster shots.

The omicron booster shots are formulated after multiple scientific evaluations and discussions. The vaccine is formulated with powerful ingredients that will help you beat the new variant of the virus. More than one lakh vaccines have already been circulated in the United States and Pfizer and Moderna have started new batches of vaccines that will be delivered in a couple of days. Since there is only a lakh vaccine available now, booster shots are given based on the severity of risk a person is susceptible to. So many factors like age, medical history, details of affected by the initial wave of covid e.t.c are used to determine who should get the booster shots first. Once you are eligible to get the booster shot you can easily get the same without additional delays and procedures. Around ten lakh vaccines are expected to be in circulation for labor day as reported by the Newyork Times.

The booster shots were initially approved by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States and later the booster shots were also approved by the CDC owing to the benefits and immunity they provide to fight off the omicron virus.

No one is aware of how many new variants of the virus are expected to come in the following years as the Covid pandemic is very new to the entire world and has taken the whole world by shock. Hence, the government has decided to modify the vaccine and make them suitable if need be to address the future variants of coronavirus. The Government of the United States has informed the public, that they have to take yearly shots for keeping coronavirus at bay just like how they are taking annual vaccines for flu. This will ensure the damage of the virus is minimized and will prevent deaths.

The government has appointed experts who closely overlook the manufacturing of vaccines to ensure safety in the manufacturing process. The medical experts have also advised booster shits are to be taken two months after the date of initial vaccination.

The CDC has started taking measures to ensure there is a sufficient quantity of booster shots available to meet the demand.

