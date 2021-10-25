As the United States contemplates extending vaccination eligibility to include children aged 5 to 11, trial results show that children’s doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are safe and almost 90% effective in preventing symptom infections. As long as government authorities give the injections the go light, the first children in line might be protected against the virus by the Christmas season if injections begin as early as November.

Pfizer Asserts That The COVID Vaccine Is 90% Effective In Children

The results will be discussed in front of a live audience next week by FDA experts. CDC will have the last say on who gets injections and how frequently if the government eventually approves injections. CDC will make the final decision. Full-strength Vaccines from Pfizer have already been licensed for individuals over the age of 12. Still, doctors and many parents are anxiously waiting for protection for the younger children to stem the development of the extra-contagious delta form and keep them in school.

More than 25,000 doctors and primary care providers have already signed up for immunizations to reach youngsters. In the US, there are around 28 million children aged 5-11, so to distinguish them from adult immunization, the Biden administration has purchased enough kid-size doses in special orange-capped bottles. As soon as the vaccine is authorized, millions of doses will be distributed around the country, along with child-sized injection needles.

After two injections, three weeks apart, of placebo followed by a low-dose vaccine, a Pfizer experiment tracked 2,268 children in that age range. It was decided to give teens and adults one-third of the dose. Using data from 16 children who got dummy doses and three children who received the low-dose immunization, researchers estimated that low-dose vaccination was 91% effective against the COVID-19 infection. It was shown that youngsters who received immunizations had considerably fewer symptoms than those who had not received vaccines.

Low-dose vaccinations for early children also produced coronavirus-fighting antibodies equivalent to those in adolescents and young adults who had standard immunization strengths. Having this data on hand is crucial, given the spike in hospitalizations of predominantly unvaccinated children that occurred last month. Although the number of delta mutant cases rose sharply between June and September, the CDC reported earlier this week that Pfizer vaccinations prevented hospitalizations among 12- to 18-year-olds 93% of the time despite the surge in cases.

It was shown that low-dose injections given by Pfizer to young children did not cause any harm and that the adverse effects were temporary and equivalent to or less severe than those experienced by teenagers. Even with a larger sample, the researchers were unable to detect any unexpected side effects, such as an increase in heart inflammation, which may occur after the second dose and is most often found in young men.

Even though children have a lower risk of serious illness or death than adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 630 Americans aged 18 and under. Around 6.2 million children have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 1.1 million have been infected in the preceding six weeks as the incidence of the delta mutant has increased.