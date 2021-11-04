COVID Vaccine For Kids, Pfizer CEO Claims That Have Sufficient Doses

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer has said on CNBC’s show “The Exchange” that they are doing great on the supply front as they have already received enough COVID 19 vaccine orders from the American government to cover every child in the country so that a lot of American kids are benefited from it.

Pfizer CEO Claims It Will Have Sufficient Doses Of COVID Vaccine Available For Every Kid In The Country Post Clearance

On Tuesday, even as CDC’s vaccine committee meets to determine whether to approve administration of vaccine doses to 5 to 11-year-old kids, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement that they had received enough orders from the U.S government for COVID 19 vaccine doses to cover every kid in the country.

Pfizer’s vaccine dose for 5 to 11-year-old children was approved by the FDA on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s special vaccine advisory team on Immunization Practices was to review the data thoroughly before making a decision on whether to authorize the doses for kids in that age group. CDC’s director Rochelle Wallensky’s final call on approving the shots will depend on the recommendation of the vaccine committee.

The administration of doses to kids could start as early as Tuesday evening as soon as Wallensky takes a call after the committee’s recommendation. Earlier in the year, in May 2021, as soon as the vaccine committee had cleared doses for kids in the age group of twelve to fifteen years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had given a green signal to the Pfizer vaccine.

Bourla further added that parents have been experiencing increasing anxiety as they have started sending their young kids to daycare centers and schools, while they are yet to be vaccinated.

As per the statistics of the American Academy of Pediatrics, children in America have accounted for 16.6% of coronavirus cases, though the percentage of hospitalizations amongst children has been low in all the states.

As per CDC’s data, 652 children in the United States have lost their lives to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the AAP website, even though it seemed that cases of severe ailments because of the virus is not very common amongst kids, it is still very important to gather more data on how COVID 19 can have a long-term impact on the physical health of the infected kids.

According to Bourla, children in the age group of 5 to 11 years will be administered a smaller dose of the mRNA vaccine compared to adults, whereas children under the age of five years will be given an even smaller dose. Even though trials for a vaccine for kids below 5 years are still in progress, Biden expects authorization for a vaccine for that age group by early next year.

Pfizer and its rival Merck have already begun work on developing an antiviral tablet for COVID 19 and according to the internal data of Merck, their treatment could bring down the chances of hospitalization and death due to COVID 19 by as much as 50% in high-risk groups.

While wishing Merck good luck with its efforts, Bourla stressed that the world is in dire need of more treatment options to counter the spread of the virus.

He further added that once they receive positive feedback from their studies, they have already approved a billion dollars of investment and have even begun production at risk.