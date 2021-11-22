A final official meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine expert committee has been scheduled for Friday, the 19th of November 2021, for the discussion of the approval before the chief of the health agency can sign off and the administration of the shots can start.

Pfizer Covid Booster Doses Have Been Approved By U.S FDA For Adults

The United States Food and Drug Administration has finally authorized the emergency administration of the booster doses of the Moderna as well as Pfizer Covid 19 vaccines for the entire adult population. This moves the country one step closer to the original plan for boosters developed by President Joe Biden’s administration.

This authorization has come just about two days after Moderna submitted its application and a little over one week after Pfizer submitted its request, though this approval has come without an official meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s committee of vaccine experts, who would otherwise issue their own counsel for the authorization.

However, the Food and Drug Administration’s relatively quicker response to these applications is because of President Joe Biden’s administration’s wish to get a majority of the U.S population vaccinated with booster doses ahead of the Christmas and New Years’ holiday season.

President Joe Biden’s administration had initiated the announcement of the Coronavirus booster vaccine plan in August 2021. The administration had claimed that they were ready to offer booster doses to all the individuals starting from the 20th of September, 2021 week and that the shots would only be administered eight months after getting the second shot of the initial vaccine series.

However, the vaccine experts of the United States Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had scaled down President Joe Biden’s booster plan, by claiming that they lacked sufficient data to support the usage of booster doses for everyone, but the United States health officials were steadfast that they had already begun to observe enough proof of the waning effect of the initial vaccine doses in shielding against moderate and mild cases of infection.

But now, since most of the states in the country have begun approving administration of booster does for all the adults without waiting on an official nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration vaccine committee, many experts have been claiming that consequent opening up of the booster doses for the entire population of the nation will be inevitable.

An official meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s committee of vaccine experts has been scheduled for Friday, the 19th of November 2021, for further assessment of the topic and is likely to accordingly issue the required recommendations.

Once Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives his final nod on the plan, the official administration of the booster doses of the Coronavirus vaccine will start.

The drug-making company, Pfizer reported in one of its statements released last month in October, that all the individuals who received the additional third dose of the Pfizer vaccine after completing the initial series of two doses had significantly regained the high levels of protection against the virus that is achieved only after getting the second dose, which spikes the relative efficiency of the Covid 19 vaccine to 95.6% upon comparison with those individuals who had yet to receive a booster shot.

On the other hand, all the individuals who had received their initial vaccine dose from Johnson & Johnson have already been approved to get their booster dose.