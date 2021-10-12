As children enter the fall and winter months of offline classes and learning, this request was made even more urgent as children were getting infected by flu and coronavirus infections.

Pfizer has requested the FDA’s approval, About Kids Covid-19 Vaccine

Kids are known to be at a lower risk of severe illness and death from the Covid-19 than adults, but this is still happening.

As per a recent report, around 5.9 million kids have been tested positive for the Coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of cases among children remains as high and even more than before, making up to nearly 27% of the new infections.

More than 600 children have lost lives due to the Covid-19 virus as per the CDC and Prevention. Peter Marks says that in the recent wave of Covid-19 there have been more than thousands of children who have been hospitalized, particularly down south. He adds, as honest he can be, it is seen as an embarrassment in a developed nation like the USA to have even 50 children lose their lives due to the Covid-19 infection, and it is preventable. Peter Marks is known to be the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

When will the Vaccine be approved for kids?

Pfizer’s request of vaccine maker authorization for the age group 5 years to 11 years, is about to get approved and is now allowed to vaccinate the age group 5-11. Pfizer is known to be the first production for Covid-19 vaccines. The company was seen submitting information to the FDA on the effect of the vaccine shot on children aged 5-11.

Way before Pfizer’s request of the application, the Food and Drugs Administration had scheduled a meeting with their vaccine advisory committee to brainstorm on the subject. The agency can probably authorize the shot in October or more likely in November.

With the previous vast experience with other pediatric vaccines, Janet Woodcock confirms that children are not tiny adults. A comprehensive evaluation of clinical trial information shall be conducted to support the safety of the vaccine that shall be used in the younger population. Janet Woodcock is said to be a Food and Drug Administration Commissioner.

Moderna, meanwhile, is seen studying there on the vaccine in children for the age group 5-11 and their trial results are coming out later this year.

Is The Vaccine Safe for Kids?

Pfizer, in September, introduced “positive topline test results” from their trial for the age group 5-11 years old. It has been reported that the vaccination shots were marked safe, well-tolerated, and helps in neutralizing antibody responses.

The trial specifically also portrayed the information that children of the age group, mounted an akin antibody response to those individuals who have been vaccinated and were of the age group 16-25.

Two shots of Pfizer vaccination were given to children of the age group 5 to 11 years old, with a gap of 21 days but a third dose is given to kids of age 12 and above. A similar dosage was also given to those kids who were aged 5 to 11 years. According to Willian Schaffner, kids require a smaller dose as keeping other things aside, they have an extremely active immune system. At various stages of one’s life, one’s immune system reacts differently. Infants and kids have a well-functioning immune system, and it is known to respond quickly to vaccines, as an example, Willian adds. Willian Schaffner is known to be a professor, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, of Infectious Diseases.