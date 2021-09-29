Pfizer/BioNTech intends to submit an application for approval of a Covid-19 vaccination for certain children under the age of 12 in the near future, taking the United States one step closer to providing protection to a group that has been especially susceptible as the autumn season gets started.

The Covid-19 vaccine is only authorized for children 12 or older, which has raised concerns among health professionals as the number of cases in youngsters grows, school years begin, and more transmissible Delta form becomes more prevalent in the population.

Pfizer Company Will Submit Application For Authorizing Vaccination For Children

According to recent statistics released by the Academy Of pediatrics, children account for almost 26 percent of all Covid-19 reported cases throughout the country.

Furthermore, according to statistics released on Sunday by the Centers for Disease and Prevention in the United States, an averaged of 266 kids were admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 per day last week (CDC).

Dr. Johnathan Reiner, a CNN Medical Analyst, stated that once the data from Pfizer/BioNTech comes in, it will have to go through two committees: one for the US FDA and another for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He went on to say that if the data is received this week, the bill will most likely be in committees by the end of October.

He also said that there is an enormous amount of information for them all to examine. However, even if a vaccine comes available, the job of ensuring that youngsters are immunized would be very tough.

According to a study of CDC statistics, less than 50% of teenagers in the United States have had a complete vaccination against Covid-19. According to Reiner, people should be better educated about the significance of vaccinations for their children and families overall, as a result of the current situation.

Until vaccinations for younger children are authorized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised that students, instructors, and visitors in schools in kindergarten through grades 11 and 12 wear masks, increase ventilation, maintain physical distance, and undergo screening tests.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA Commissioner, has said that he urges parents to immunize their kids whenever possible.

In a statement issued Sunday, Gottlieb projected that the current outbreak of coronavirus transmission would increase throughout portions of the nation before dying down by Thanksgiving.

Gottlieb acknowledged that the virus would not be completely eradicated. Still, he expressed optimism that it would be brought to more manageable levels — which he expects to be about 20,000 infections each day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current 7-day average for cases reported cases in the United States is moreover 114,000 new cases each day. According to Gottlieb, the decrease in instances will most likely be due to the fact that the majority of individuals have developed immunity to the virus.

Given that the United States is entering influenza season, Gottlieb expects a rise in the demand for testing as patients and their physicians attempt to identify whether flu-like symptoms are caused by Covid-19 or influenza virus.