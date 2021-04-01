The clinical trial results of the BioNTech Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine shot has shown that its efficacy is around 100% and this vaccine is very well tolerated by the adolescents from 12 to 15 years old, as the company said on Wednesday.

BioNTech Pfizer’s plan for submitting this data to the U.S. FDA or Food and Drug Administration as early as possible for the emergency use authorization of this two dose vaccine.

Pfizer Vaccine Completely Safe For Adolescents

In the third trial of around 2,260 participants aged 12 to 15 years in the U.S., this vaccine has elicited a strong antibody response 1 month after second dose which exceeds this as demonstrated in children aged between 16 and 25 in the previous trials, as Pfizer has reported. This vaccine is authorized in the U.S. for emergency use currently in individuals 16 and above.

The researchers have observed around 18 Covid-19 cases in about 1,129 participants that were given this placebo, and no one among this 1,131 volunteers who has got this vaccine. This data is still being peer reviewed.

BioNTech Pfizer’s added there are some side effects that were seen in the young teens which were quite similar to the ones seen in 16 to 25 year olds. The common side effects of this vaccine includes pain in injection site, fever and fatigue. These participants would get monitored for their protection and safety for around 2 years after the second dose.

These comparisons with the older population are essential, since the researchers are building up the knowledge which they gained in adult trials.

Researchers state that a number of antibodies which correlate with the protection seen in the adults, and a look at the level of antibodies in the pediatric participants for knowing that the vaccine shot is actually offering protection. This is why the Covid-19 vaccine trials in the children and adolescents generally require lesser volunteers than adult trials.

The share of the urgency for expanding this authorization to the vaccine for using in the younger populations and encouraged by these clinical trial data from the adolescents from the ages of 12 to 15 as said by the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla. They are planning to submit the data to the FDA as the proposed amendment to the Emergency Use Authorization in upcoming weeks and going to the other regulators across the world, with this hope of starting the vaccination of this age group before the beginning of the upcoming schooling year in 2021.

Dr. Peter Hotez, who is the co-director of the CVD or Center for Vaccine Development at the Texas Children’s Hospital has said to a news agency on Wednesday, has said that schools may open without vaccinating any students, but these vaccines might help.

He thinks it is more likely a green light for moving forward, moving down for vaccinating the adolescents between 12 years to 15 years as Hotez said, stating that the vaccine would still need an evaluation or authorization in this age group.

Main bottom line is by the fall they think there is a better possibility that they would be vaccinating teenagers above 12 years, and for the junior high schools, high schools, middle schools, it is very good news in the U.S. for both the teachers and staff. They intend to have staff and teachers vaccinated, Pfizer will have these students vaccinated for the schools.

The return to classroom is not the only factor. All Health experts have also emphasized that the importance of giving protection to as many people as possible for vaccination.