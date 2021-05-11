According to the FDA, teenagers within the age group of 12-15 years are to get their shots in the next vaccine rollout.

As The Pfizer Vaccine Is Expected To Get Authorization From FDA, Hesitancy Continues Among Parents About Immunizing Their Teens

Few parents like 50-year-old Kim Hagood are enthusiastic about the probability of getting their adolescent children vaccinated, while there is still confusion prevailing among others.

Although her son being ten years doesn’t yet count in that vaccine drive, she will be looking forward to it happening by the end of the year.

The disparity among parents.

There are still a vast majority of parents who are unsure about vaccinating their children.

A survey held in March showed that only 58% of guardians said they would immunize their children.

Whereas 71% said, they are ready to get the shots for themselves.

The statistics were reported by ParentsTogether, a national organization directed at providing resources and education for the parents and caregivers.

Reason fanning the apprehensions.

Another survey was published in the Vaccine Monitor of Kaiser Family Foundation, April edition.

According to it, 32% of parents indicated waiting for a time to see the effects of the vaccine before giving it to their children.

Another 19% completely rejected vaccinating their children ever.

Dr. Mary Carol Burkhardt, primary care pediatrician and associate division director for primary care of Cincinnati Children Hospital implied, such confusion arising because parents are usually more careful about their own children.

According to her, there are both alternatives to the scenario, while some parents wanted to immunize and protect their children at the earliest.

Whereas there were parents who were unsure and did not want to be the first ones to get their teens inoculated.

What the survey shows

According to the survey carried out by ParentsTogether in Mach, parents were worried about a few implications related to the vaccines.

The primary concerns were regarding the obvious imminent side effects, the long-term side effects, which may not be known yet, the course of development for the vaccine, and the hindrances in the long-term study.

It furthermore showed that apprehensions were the maximum among black parents.

26% of them were obvious about not getting the vaccine for their children, followed by 15% white and 13% Hispanic caregivers.

Presumably, the indecisiveness regarding the vaccine is caused by the uncertainties associated with the outcome rather than complete defiance towards it.

Medical experts see this as positive ground, as there are probabilities of instilling confidence among these parents by engaging in communication with the health experts.

According to the cofounder and codirector of ParentsTogther, Bethany Robertson, it is a time-consuming process to make all the parents agreeable to vaccination.

Although she is hopeful that people will recognize that immunization is the only avenue that ensures immunity against the virus.

Ways to motivate the majority.

Dr. Clarissa Dudley, a pediatrician at Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC, is suggestive of measures to encourage people towards vaccinating their children.

She advocates an alteration in addressing the issue; rather than defining the parents as vaccine-hesitant, she opts for them to be defined as thoughtful. This eliminates the possibility of criticizing the apprehensive parents.

Dudley further implies, this will alleviate the feeling of parent blaming, as the parents are just thoughtful about the wellbeing of their children.

According to Dudley, a good approach will be engaging the children in vaccine-related communication. These are adolescents who will become adults in few years. Hence, they will be able to decide independently about the shots.

Experts further recommend enlightening the general populace through credible figures like medical and healthcare professionals.

Such communications are hoped to be helpful in eliminating the confusion associated with vaccinations at the present time.