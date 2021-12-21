The periodic resurgence of various strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has made it necessary that vaccination be given to unprotected children who are vulnerable to infection. Vaccination has been allowed in children up to the ages of 5 and the next step was to get children between the ages of 2 to 5 vaccinated as they were under danger of exposure to the SARS-cov-2 virus.

Pfizer Vaccines Disappoint Children Between The Ages Of 2 And 5

Trials were conducted and the efficacy of the Pfizer Bio N tech vaccine was found to be low in children from the ages of 2 up to 5 years though the vaccine fared better in infants from the age of 6 months up to 2 years.

The dosage was 3 micrograms which are 10% of the quantity given to adults. Though the immune response was better in infants below the age of 2 years, the satisfactory response was not observed in children between the ages of 2 to 5 years.

Pfizer officials are planning to try with a third dose but they will restrict the dose to 3 micrograms. Many officials believe that three doses will build the required immunity in children between the ages of 2 to 5 years.

There are also plans to take trials with 3 doses of 10 micrograms in children between the ages of 5 to 12 years, subject to approval from the Food and drug administration (FDA). The FDA has already authorized 3 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to older teenage children in the age group of 16 to 17 years. Children of 18 years and above already have authorization for all 3 doses of the vaccine. So far, only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized to be given to children up to the age of a minimum of 5 years.

There are presently 28 million children within the age of 5 to 11 years in the United States and 2 million of them have been infected with variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The intensity has ranged from mild to requiring hospitalization and even death.

Children who get infected with variants of the Covid 19 virus have a high risk of developing complications such as the multi-system inflammatory Syndrome (MISC). This is a complication that results in inflammation of several parts of the body including the heart, lungs, brain, kidneys, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. More than 2300 children in the United States developed MISC in varying severity in the age group of 5 to 11 years ever since the pandemic began. Studies by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States indicate that children with past history of medical conditions are more vulnerable to such advanced complications resulting from Covid 19.

This drives the need for an effective vaccine that can provide protection and immunity from the SARS-Cov-2 virus and its seemingly never-ending stream of variants. Vaccinating children is also necessary to protect siblings who are not yet authorized to be vaccinated and other family members who are at high risk of getting infected with Covid 19.

There is also the risk of side effects. Cases of myocarditis which causes inflammation of the heart muscle was observed after administration of the Pfizer vaccine to children in the age group of 12 to 17 years though the actual number of children affected was 54 per million. There is also an allergic side effect called anaphylaxis though cases are also very rare.

The eyes of the medical world are on how quickly Pfizer modifies its vaccine so that children in the age group of 2 to 5 years can be covered.