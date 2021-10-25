Pfizer says that its COVID 19 vaccine for children shows more than 90% efficacy. It prevents symptomatic infections among school-going children. The company released its studies in this regard on Friday.

According to them, the company’s vaccine for children is safe and almost 91% effective in kids.

Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine For Children More Than 90% Effective

America is evaluating the possibility of opening vaccination for children in the age range of 5-11. And Pfizer has come up with good news.

The company says that its kid-sized doses of COVID 19 vaccines are almost completely safe. And they show up to 91% efficacy in protecting them from symptomatic infections.

The country hopes to start the vaccination campaign for children during the first weeks of November. If the regulators give their nod, the first in line for the same will get into the safety net towards Christmas.

Pfizer published their studies in this regard on the Internet. And FDA was expected to give its review on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine later during the day. FDA’s advisory panel will have a public debate on the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. If the committee recommends it, the FDA will authorize the same. Afterward, CDC will decide on its eligibility requirements.

Pfizer shots for adults are authorized for use in the country for everyone above 12 years of age.

A large number of parents are waiting to give the shots against COVID 19 to their children. They want to protect their kids from the dangerously transmissible Delta variant. They also want the schools to reopen.

Over 25000 primary healthcare providers and pediatricians have signed up to administer the shots to children.

Biden Administration, in the meantime, has bought sufficient doses of vaccines for children. The company has delivered them in orange-capped vials to avoid any confusion in the matter. Upon authorization, more than 28000000 children aged 5-11 will receive their shots against COVID 19. The administration will ship these kid-sized doses along with needles ideals for them all through the country.

Pfizer monitored up to 2,268 children in the above-mentioned age group. The first group received two low-dose shots at an interval of 21 days. The second group received a placebo in the same manner. The low-dose shots were one-third of the doses given to teenagers and adults.

Scientists found out that the low-dose vaccine shots were 91% effective for children. There were 16 COVID 19 cases among those who received the placebo. The same was 3 among those vaccinated. No one in the group reported severe infections. But the symptoms of those vaccinated were milder than those unvaccinated. Furthermore, the level of antibodies children’s bodies produced upon receiving their shots was similar to that of teenagers and adults. The finding is of utmost importance when the percentage of unvaccinated children was the highest in October.

CDC reported that even when during the Delta surge during June-September, Pfizer’s shots showed 93% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations among the age group of 12-18.

Pfizer’s trials found that their low-dose vaccine for kids is safe. Side effects were minor and short-lived like pain in the injected area and headache. The study, however, was done among a small number of participants. And there is no way to reach a conclusion about rare complications like heart inflammation. It happens generally too young men upon receiving the second dose.

COVID 19 generally does not make children severely ill. But up to 630 children below 18 succumbed to COVID 19 recently.

Moderna too is conducting trials of its COVID 19 shots for children. Both the companies are studying shots for even younger children; from up to six months. The results, they expect, will arrive by the end of the year.