Robert Klitzman was hoping forward to actually getting some sleep following working 17 straight hours as a medical intern one night many years ago, and he wasn’t disappointed.

Why Physicians Are Unable To Prioritize Treatment On Vaccination?

Prior to leaving, however, he was called in to see another patient: A homeless guy with black filth covering his checked shirt as well as brown trousers, which had a serious blood infection as a result of injecting heroin with soiled needles and living on the streets. His medical history revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital three days to three months for the same medical issue. He would not be in hospital if he did not continue to use contaminated needles.

And he was able to sleep. He recalls feeling tired, irritated, and even furious at the time. In recent months, Robert Klitzman has been reflecting on this man and his response as he and his colleagues throughout the nation have been forced to treat a growing amount of patients who have developed severe instances of Covid-19 as a result of refusing to get the vaccine. According to one of my colleagues, “My ICU is once again overflowing with Covid-19 sufferers who have refused to get immunized! It’s causing me some anxiety! Why should they be obligated to provide treatment for individuals who refused to get the shots?”

Front-line physicians he knows who work in a variety of hospitals are becoming more frustrated with these individuals, whose refusal to get vaccinations has put themselves, their friends, family, and healthcare professionals at risk of contracting a disease. Only 54 percent of the population in the United States has received all of their vaccinations, and many states are facing a lack of intensive care unit beds. Nurses and physicians throughout the nation are naturally exhausted and exhausted after more than 18 months of dealing with the epidemic in their communities. According to a poll done by the Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation in February and March, 29 percent of healthcare employees said they had contemplated leaving their jobs as a consequence of the Covid-19 epidemic.

When doctors take the Hippocratic Oath, they are committing to treating a patient to the best of their ability, without regard for their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Patients who acquire emphysema as a result of prolonged smoking, diabetes as a result of eating a bad diet, and serious neurological damage as a result of riding motorbikes without helmets are all conditions that health care workers often see. However, where a patient’s choice has the potential to endanger the health of others, the situation is different. However, the fact remains: as doctors, they are accountable for the treatment of their patients, including those who make poor choices.

As physicians, they must work to change any negative feelings they may have against our patients and to remind themselves of the reason they joined the field in the first place: to provide care to all patients who need it. Their patients have placed their confidence in them with their entire lives and darkest secrets, and they consider themselves fortunate.