Storming Out Of Piers Morgan Interview, Trump Claims, It’s Untrue!!!

A promotional video released Wednesday afternoon shows former President Trump walking out of a pre-taped interview in a rage, yelling “turn the camera off,” as his one-time pal Piers Morgan questions him about his 2020 election falsehoods.

However, hours after the video was released, Trump’s spokeswoman provided an audiotape to NBC News that appeared to undercut his claim that he furiously walked out of the interview. First-ever Celebrity Apprentice winner Piers Morgan grilled the twice-impeached ex-president on his false claims that he only lost the 2020 presidential election due to rampant voter fraud on his new Fox Nation and Talk TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Refutes Claims That Trump Stormed Out Of The Interview With Piers Morgan- What Is The Truth?

During the teaser tape that was released Wednesday, Trump called Morgan a “fool” and said that he was “more honest” than the British tabloid veteran.

In addition, when Morgan assured him that the 2020 election would be “free and fair,” the disgraced former president said, “Only a fool would believe that.” The former president and his supporters “haven’t presented the hard proof” to back up their wild electoral claims for more than a year, only for Trump to throw some more choice insults at Morgan.

An exasperated Trump said to Morgan, “I doubt you’re genuine,” before accusing him of being “dishonest”. Trump walks away from the camera after yelling, “Turn off the camera!” at the end of the short video.

It was “very dishonest” of him to say that as he stumbled away. There was no evidence of Trump hurrying out of the interview, at least not on the recording provided to NBC by Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budowich.

When Morgan says, “That was a terrific interview,” Trump nods in agreement.

Piers Morgan’s piece in the New York Post, as well as video footage of the incident, are all that News Corp has to say, an official told NBC News. President Donald Trump should not be exploited for the sake of a failing television show, Budowich said. In another example of President Trump being right, he told Piers Morgan to his face that the presenter was dishonest, and Piers didn’t disappoint for the first time ever.”

More details emerged about Morgan’s altercation with former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday in an article for the New York Post. According to Trump, Morgan had been chastised by the president for believing that Trump’s conduct on January 6 was inappropriate.

So you’re a dolt then, right? “And you haven’t studied,” the former president yelled.

By bringing up Trump’s recent hole-in-one, Morgan was able to deter Trump from storming out of the interview, he said.

Morgan claimed that Trump gave him a “hateful” look when he was allowed to boast about his golfing prowess before ordering the cameras to be turned off. As he seeks support for himself and the 103 candidates he has sponsored for Senate, House, and state governorships so far, Trump shows no signs of relenting on his election fraud charges.

On Monday, Trump withdrew his backing for Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks’ Senate bid after Brooks advised the country to put off voting in the 2020 election until later.

As Trump noted, ‘Mo Brooks of Alabama made a terrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke,’ alluding to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam and saying, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,’ despite election fraud and anomalies.’ Brooks allegedly blew a “44-point lead” after Trump hired new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ advised him to “stop talking about the 2020 race.”