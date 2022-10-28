Pine-Sol Could Contains Bacteria: Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles

Clorox, the company that makes cleaning products and disinfectants, has started recalling their multi-purpose cleaner Pine-Sol as they suspect it may contain harmful bacteria. The company has recalled around 37 million bottles as the company feels some of the bottles may have the presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a type of bacteria that can cause infections in people with weak immune systems.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), exposure to bacteria poses a risk of infection that might need medical treatment. The commission has stated that as of now no cases of infection or injury have been reported because of the product but it has been recalled as a safety precaution. The presence of bacteria in the product was found during a regular product inspection.

Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-sol That Could Contain Bacteria

CPSC has warned that Pseudomonas Aeruginosa is a type of bacteria that can enter your body through a wound in the skin, through the eyes, and even though inhaling. So people who have pre-existing conditions like HIV/AIDS, burns or wounds, cancer patients going through chemotherapy, individuals who use an external device like a breathing machine, etc. are in the risk category.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) categorizes Pseudomonas as one of the most difficult bacteria to treat as they can become resistant to antibiotics.

They have the capability to adapt and develop immunity against different kinds of antibiotics and this makes it difficult to treat the infection. In the US, according to a 2017 CDC report around 2700 people died and 32.600 were infected by drug-resistant Pseudomonas bacteria.

The bacteria once entered into the body can cause infection at different places like the lungs, ears, urinary tract, etc. Some of the symptoms of these are fever and chills, breathing difficulty, painful urination, cloudy or bloody urine, pain in the pelvic area, ear pain, reduced hearing, etc.

If you are having any of these symptoms after using the Pine-sol product, visit your nearest healthcare expert. Frequent washing of hands and keeping the premises clean and hygienic, especially that of patient rooms in hospitals and shared medical equipment can prevent infection to a great extent.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of infections have sprung up and this has been causing concern among people too. For the past few weeks, the nation has been facing a continuous wave of infections like the RSV virus, common flu, and influenza infections have been getting the hospitals crowded with patients.

More From Powdersville Post:

🔵US: CDC Warns Potential Deadly Bacteria Have Been Detected In Soil

🔵The United States Warned About The New Bacterial Disease

According to Clorox company sources, 8 versions of the Pine-sol brand have been recalled. These come with a date code printed on their bottle with the prefix “A4” and the different versions are Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon fresh cleaner; CloroxPro Pine-Sol All purpose cleaner (orange energy scent, lavender clean, lemon fresh, and sparkling wave) and Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaner (lemon fresh, lavender clean and sparkling wave) excluding the Pine-scented Pine-Sol disinfectant.

The CPSC has informed that the manufacturing dates on these products are between January 2021 and September 2022 and were manufactured at a Clorox facility, in Forest Park, Georgia. They were sold at major retailers like Sam’s Club, Amazon.com, Publix, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Walmart, Home Depot, BJ’s, Lowe’s, and Target.

CPSC has advised consumers to stop using the product immediately and to dispose of it safely after taking a picture of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code on the bottle.

Consumers can visit the company website PineSolRecall.com and can also call the Pine-Sol Toll free number 855-378-4982 for information regarding refunds and refund amount shall be decided after sharing the purchase receipt or consumers can accept the manufacturer’s retail price without the receipt.