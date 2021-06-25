Pitch Black is a dietary supplement intended to help you fall asleep more easily and have an overall better quality of sleep.

It’s about improving your “sleep performance.” With improved sleep, there is an increased level of energy, weight loss, increased testosterone, and muscle growth.

Pitch Black Supplement Reviews – Advanced Sleep Formula From Muscle Monster?

It consists of science-based ingredients that promote relaxation. Due to the combination of ingredients that promote sleep, the product contains a warning that it may cause drowsiness.

Pitch Black ingredients

The Pitch Black is made up of a combination of ingredients that are believed to improve the quality of sleep. Some of them have been used for thousands of years. You are:

• 3 g of glycine: which has the ability to inhibit or stimulate cells in the brain and the central nervous system. It is sometimes used to treat schizophrenia or to protect the kidneys. Large amounts of glycine are required to cross the blood-brain barrier and can cause side effects such as nausea and diarrhea.

• 220 mg of chamomile: it is usually prepared as a tea to promote relaxation. It is suitable for adults who are not allergic to this particular flower.

• 800 mg of lemon balm – and digestion. It contains chemicals that appear to have a calming effect. Lemon balm may be contraindicated for thyroid problems. Consult your doctor if you have any concerns.

How does the Pitch black work?

Pitch Black supplement is packed with ingredients that are believed to help you fall asleep. In this sense, Pitch Black works like a cup of Sleepy Time tea.

The ingredients can help reduce stress on the body so that you can better relax after bed.

Many of the ingredients are also known to be mentally calming so that you don’t keep awake with stressful thoughts.

But beyond that, Pitch Black is designed to wake up anabolic hormones and put you in an “anabolic” sleep.

This is in contrast to catabolic sleep, which can make you feel completely restless, hazy, and low on sex drive.

What you get with Pitch Black is the kind of sleep that activates all the right hormones so you experience less sore muscles from exercise, regain the energy you used during the day, and feel sexually aroused.

In anabolic sleep, you don’t build your muscles, you actually build them.

Good sleep is essential to maintaining healthy testosterone levels. Pitch Black helps you revitalize your sex life and build muscle, all of which happen while you sleep.

Where Do you get Pitch black ?

The best and easiest way to buy Pitch Black is through. They sometimes offer specials so you can see if they have a current offer.

Most of the reviews seem positive, with the occasional comment that it didn’t work out. They seem to facilitate the return.

The supplement costs $ 79 for 250 grams (or 25 servings), which comes down to $ 3.16 per serving. As I mentioned before, sometimes there are specials

Final Verdict

The Pitch Black can be helpful in promoting sleepiness and relaxation at night, which in turn may benefit muscle recovery, libido, mental focus, and mood.

Bonus

It is made up of many ingredients that are known for their calming properties and have been used as a sleep aid for a long time.

I am a little concerned about the possible side effects as there seem to be problems for people with allergies or thyroid problems. Be sure to talk to your doctor if you are concerned about complications.

It seems that the product is advertised for a multitude of benefits and the main role it plays is to enhance nighttime relaxation. It could be a great option for a better night’s sleep, and it may also have a limited ability to build muscle, increase testosterone, and increase sexual desire.