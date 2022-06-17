Pitt Tells To Gwyneth Paltrow That He Is Glad To Have You As A Friend Now

In an interview with Paltrow’s Goop website, the exes discuss their previous relationship and how they’ve been able to maintain a solid friendship. After dating in 1994, the pair decided to call it to quit in 1997.

When asked about her father, who died in 2002, Paltrow said he was “glad” to have Pitt as a “son-in-law,” even though they never married.

“Right,” he answered with a chuckle. Isn’t everything going to work out in the end?

The narrator responds, “Yes, it does.” After months of searching, I had located the Brad I was looking for.

The actor added, “And I love you,” to Paltrow’s response, “I love you so much.” “He had a tremendous effect on me and is someone I continually think about,” Pitt said of Bruce Paltrow, Gwyneth Paltrow’s late father, who was a filmmaker.

“That man was amusing,” he said, recalling Bruce’s parenting style as he remembered it. Laughing all the time, he was a delight. In addition, your tearing across the table was something I had never seen before, and it was funny. It was infectious to see how much fun you all were having. Your admiration for him was palpable.”

After her romance with the “Fight Club” actor ended, Paltrow married Chris Martin, a Coldplay guitarist, in 2003. In 2018, Falchuk, the Goop founder’s husband, married her.

Pitt has married two women after his relationship with Paltrow. He married Jennifer Aniston in 2000, but the couple split up two years later. When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot in 2014, they split a year later in 2016.

It is worth noting that after his divorce from Paltrow, Pitt first married Jennifer Aniston for five years before marrying Angelina Jolie for another four years. But before she tied the knot with Chris Martin, Paltrow had a brief flirtation with Ben Affleck.