States with the greatest adult vaccination rates against COVID-19 are preparing a major push to immunize their children, possibly extending the protection disparities throughout the country, in contrast to places where hesitation is still prevalent. COVID-19, a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for children aged 5 to 11, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, clearing the way for the supply of about 50 million doses to US states. If reports are to be believed, the vaccination for this age group might be officially approved by the CDC by the end of next week.

Political Differences Exist In Child COVID Vaccination Across the US

Reuters polled more than two dozen state authorities, and the results showed that the path to immunizing children varied greatly depending on where they lived in the United States.

He predicts that vaccination coverage will be split down the middle of the country as it has been for adults. This means that those living in the northeast, west coast, and upper Midwest will be fully protected, while those living elsewhere in the country will be only partially protected at the best of times. Democratic governors in California, New York, and Washington have pushed for vaccination and mask use throughout the pandemic. They have set up mobile immunization clinics for children as well as high-volume vaccination clinics. According to public health experts in those states, advertising and social media programs to encourage childhood vaccines have already been launched.

State legislation is being explored in New York and Washington, D.C., to make vaccination of school-age children with the COVID-19 virus mandatory. To their credit, GOP governors have opposed measures such as immunization restrictions at work, school, and other public gathering places such as mask legislation. As a result of these efforts, companies in Florida and Texas are prohibited from charging comparable levies on customers or students. Reuters spoke with public health authorities in Arkansas, Nebraska, Indiana, and South Carolina, who said local healthcare professionals would provide children’s vaccines.

According to an Arkansas, public health official, they want to exploit the existing vaccination infrastructure to get children vaccinated instead of holding large-scale events. According to Reuters, the state of Nebraska is not promoting this immunization via advertising, with local health agencies and healthcare practitioners typically in charge of administering the doses.

There is an abundance of vaccinations available in South Carolina, much-outpacing demand. However, this does not imply that the state has “enough vaccine availability to handle [what] we expect will be a heightened demand” for vaccines. It’s very unusual for children to die from COVID-19. Still, the frequency of cases among unvaccinated persons under the age of 17 has increased recently since the readily transmitted Delta coronavirus variation now accounts for more than 25% of all infections in the United States. Infected children are more likely to transfer the virus to others, even those who have previously gotten the vaccine. They are thus at greater risk of developing a severe disease as a result of this increased risk of spreading the virus.