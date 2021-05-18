According to the ATS 2021 conference held internationally, patients who are suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or commonly known as IPF which is characterized as a rare disease in the lungs that causes shortening of the breadth and a low oxygen level due to scarring of the lungs.

Poor Have A High Chance Of Getting Affected By The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

The reports said that this disease is very harmful and can cause serious damage or even the death of a person if the treatment did not go well or according to the prescription and protocols. The report added that if you are from a poor background and did not have enough money for the treatment it can be a serious issue for you.

Gillian Goobie who is the managerial director at the Human Genetics and a graduate from the school of public health, and her colleagues collaborated to study the impact of the neighborhood, for instance, rich and lavish neighborhood and good financial strength or poor and delocalized people who do not have enough money for the treatment and the medication on the disease of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

They wanted to study the impact and the factors contributing to the development, increment, or progression of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. People who are a part of the high neighborhood are at a disadvantage which is measured by the area deprivation Index, who experience disparities in the housing, economy, employment, and education facilities. The study claimed that these social norms and the factors affect the outcome of these types of chronic disease.

Dr. Goobie who is the author claimed that their preliminary data of the single center of the University of Pittsburgh, Neighborhood disadvantage can play an important role in determining the effect and causes of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and which is associated with the mortality ratio and also the reduced chances of receiving any sort of quality treatment and medication in the respective areas. These neighborhoods get deprived of the treatment which increases the death ratio due to chronic disease in these areas.

There are various policies issue to reduce a load of treatment and medication from the shoulders of the patients to ensure the reduction in death rates, which will surely help to survive the chronic disease. Studies found that people who work in areas where they are fully exposed to airborne disease have a high chance of being attacked by a chronic disease or interstitial lung disease or I.LD.

For instance, people who work in the areas where they are around silica, wood, ammonia, and other substances have a higher risk of getting idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis as compared to those who are not exposed to such airborne materials.

They added that smoking can also be one of the reasons for lung diseases and should be avoided if you are already dealing with some ILD. They believe that this research will be very beneficial in the study of the impact of the neighborhood and the environment on health and the IPFs development. The researchers believe that more things needed to be considered in the upcoming research.