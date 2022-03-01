Many people struggle to get good sleep, and this happens due to various reasons. To cope with the lack of sleep during the night, most people choose various strategies to get the required amount of sleep. Experts say that this can be counterproductive and it can severely impact the overall quality of sleep.

Poor Sleep Quality Is A Result Of Maladaptive Coping Mechanisms

It is well known that people resort to using sleeping pills and even take naps during the daytime to get some rest. However, these things can affect the quality of sleep in a big way and worsen the symptoms of insomnia in the patients.

Some patients also use caffeine during the daytime so that they can stay alert and work properly without any problems. This can affect the quality of sleep during the nighttime, and the effect of caffeine can last for a long time in some people. Similarly, people also use nicotine, which affects the overall sleep quality.

It is also not a good idea to use sleeping pills as this can lead to dependency in many cases. Not only that, but it can also cause adverse side effects in patients. This can be severe when the pills are taken without a prescription, as the dosage plays an important role in treating the condition.

Many people who were part of the study mentioned that they resorted to herbal medicine in order to avoid side effects. However, even such medication can cause an adverse effect in some cases when it is not administered by a professional doctor.

The study found that nearly half of the participants used sleeping pills to cope with the problem, and about 40% of them used herbal medication, while the rest used OTC pills that are available in the market. About 25% of the patients took naps during the daytime to rest, which is also a contributing factor for lack of sleep during nighttime.

Experts say that patients who used medication did not get REM early enough compared to individuals who did not use medication for the problem. It is important to understand that Rapid Eye Movement is the important phase that determines the quality of sleep as the individual gets deep rest in this phase. Due to these issues, even when the individual sleeps for a long duration, the person may not get enough rest due to lack of REM sleep.

Several people suffer from insomnia, and this is a serious problem as it affects the overall quality of life in a big way. Many people who have this problem are not able to work properly during the daytime, and this also affects the concentration ability and cognitive ability of the person in the long run. For this reason, doctors suggest that it is important to make suitable changes to lifestyle so that the quality of sleep can improve by some margin.

Doctors are of the opinion that having the same schedule for sleep every day improves sleep quality. In the same manner, avoiding caffeine and smoking during the daytime can contribute to improving the situation by some margin. Apart from that, patients should also make it a point to exercise regularly as this can improve the sleep quality in a big way. When the body is tired after some workout, it is easy to fall asleep without using any medication.

In this manner, patients should try to use natural methods to get a healthy sleep during the nighttime. Avoiding exposure to mobile and computer screens during the night can also improve the quality of sleep, and this helps to go to the REM phase quickly and provides good rest.