Facts About American Rapper Popp Hunna’s Net Worth In 2022, Career, Wiki, Age, And Early Life, Who is Popp Hunna Dating?

Popp Hunna is a rising American rapper best known for his mixtape “One Year Later,” published in 2020.

What’s Popp Hunna Age, Height, Weight, Net Worth In 2022?

He has a large following on Instagram, with over 75 thousand followers. Popp uses Instagram to post music, fashion, and lifestyle-related items.

Early Life of Popp Hunna:

Popp Hunna was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, on October 21, 2000. In his early years, he began working on music. Popp was adamant about pursuing a career in music. He enjoys writing and producing his music.

Popp hasn’t revealed anything about his parents or his educational history. However, one thing is sure: he adores his mother. He wished his mum a happy birthday in October 2019 by releasing a video on Instagram.

Age, Height, Weight of Popp Hunna:

The 21-year-old rapper from Pennsylvania is about 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs approximately 65 kg (143 pounds). His physical measures such as chest size, arms size, and waist size are not available. Popp’s eyes and hair are both black.

The Career of Popp Hunna:

Hunna gained fame as a rapper following the release of his mixtape “One Year Later” in 2020. He had already worked on a couple of songs he had previously put on YouTube. He released a single called “Choppers” in 2018. Even though the video did not receive as many views as his other tracks, he has shown early signs of becoming a famous rapper.

He released an official video for the song “Struggle” in 2019. The song gained a lot of attention. He eventually published the song “I’m Single” after some time. Popp’s outstanding rapping on the song elicited a resounding response from all music fans. It became a viral sensation, with over 10 million views.

Other hits by Popp include “It’s Cool,” “YWN (Young Wild Nigga),” and “Attachments.” The song “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” was his next great smash. The song has over 16 million views and is still receiving positive feedback on YouTube.

He followed up with a remix of Adderall (Corvette Corvette) featuring Lil Uzi Vert just a few months later. The song was made more intriguing by the collaboration of two rap geniuses, and it has over 29 million views on YouTube.

Popp’s finest work as a rapper is still on display. His new song “Beneficial,” which he co-wrote with Toosii, has been another smash for him. He released an official video for the song “Mud Baby” on January 7, 2021.

Net Worth of Popp Hunna:

Popp Hunna’s net worth is expected to be approximately $400 thousand in 2022. The majority of the money came from his singing career. He has also worked as a professional model for various streetwear apparel businesses in addition to music. That had to increase his net worth by a certain amount.

Relationship Status of Popp Hunna:

Popp Hunna is still unmarried, which is fantastic news for his female fans. However, a rumor that Popp was dating Fight Rapper Asian Doll was floating over the internet a month ago in February.

When both were seen together in Chicago, the rumor began. Later, both denied the claims in a message on Twitter and Instagram. Popp made it evident to his supporters that he and Asian Doll are nothing more than buddies.