The federal government has pointed out in many locations that misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 and its vaccines is one of the biggest obstacles faced by the United States in this pandemic.

A Major Part Of The Population Still Believes Vaccine Misinformation,Finds A Survey

The information from Vaccine Monitor carried out by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which is an assessment about the attitudes of the American people towards the vaccine reveals that the majority of people believe in widespread misinformation. More than 78% of adults assessed were unsure or believed at least 1 of the 8 false statements related to the pandemic or the vaccines.

Republicans and unvaccinated people were more likely to believe the misinformation. The Vaccine Monitor of last month showed that more than 39% of Republicans assessed were not vaccinated compared to 10% of Democrats.

The latest findings emphasize the importance of choosing news sources that are reliable. Around 11% to 16% of people who trusted data from MSNBC, NPR, CNN, network news, and local channels were uncertain or believed 4 to 8 false statements, and more than one-third did not think any of them were true.

By comparison, over 40% of people trusting COVID-19 information from outlets that are conservative like One America News, Newsmax, and Fox News were unsure or believed half of the false statements.

On Tuesday, Pfizer along with BioNTech requested authorization for their vaccines’ booster doses for the people of the United States about the age of 18 years. At present, an additional dose is authorized for people above the age of 65 years and those who are immunocompromised.

In a statement, the company said that the third phase of their trial on over 10,000 participants revealed that their vaccines’ booster shots are safe and have an efficacy rate of over 95% compared to people who have not received the booster dose.

Growing evidence suggests that the protection and efficacy of vaccines wear off over time especially because of the ultra-contagious delta variant. However, the question if healthy and young Americans need a booster dose remains. More than half of world nations are facing vaccine scarcity and over 50 countries have less than a 10% vaccination rate.

The analysis from the data of Johns Hopkins University carried out by USA TODAY shows that more than twice COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide in 2021 compared to 2020.

Nearly 251 million coronavirus infections have been reported throughout the pandemic since its beginning; around 84 million happened in 2020 compared to 167 million cases in 2021.

In 2020, the coronavirus killed more than 1.88 million people. In 2021, the figure jumped to 3.18 million. A major part of the countries around the world lacks testing and experts say these figures are heavily undercounted.

The United States has jumped from nearly 20 million infections to 26.5 million in 2021, India from 10 million to 24 million, and Brazil from 7 million to 14 million.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Ministry of Health of Singapore announced that the government will no longer pay for the treatment of COVID-19 infection if the person is unvaccinated by choice.

The increase in cases strikes as the vaccines arrive. The supply was initially very low in December 2020, but it was widespread later in countries of Europe and the United States.

The government of Singapore has been paying the full bills of coronavirus patients for all the permanent citizens and local visitors. But now most of the intensive care units are filled with unvaccinated people which is burdening hospitals. According to Johns Hopkins data Singapore has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the world with more than 82% of its total population fully vaccinated