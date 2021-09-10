Many of them began the summer with all of their vaccinations up to date and eager to party. Megan Ranney, MD, MPH, made travel arrangements for business and family vacations, left her mask at home while visiting friends, and breathed a sigh of relief that the worst seemed to be behind her and her family.

However, the number of Covid-19 cases at my hospital is increasing. Several of her coworkers and she are concerned about children returning to school when so many of them are ineligible for immunization.

There Are Both Positive And Negative News About Covid

Many companies are advising their employees to extend their time at home for a few days. On average, daily infection rates in the United States are more than three times higher than they were during the previous Labor Day holiday, and in the coming days and weeks, they may be met with even higher infection rates in Covid cases.

It’s difficult not to feel duped in this situation. Is it exactly the same year as last year? What’s even worse, is this what our future will look like?

From a medical standpoint, the answers are yes and no at the same time. The reason behind this is as follows. The bad news is that certain things haven’t changed since the beginning of the year. The good news is that, despite a strong feeling of déjà vu, this moment is markedly different from the previous summer’s experience.

A seemingly unexplained lack of fundamental information about this virus and its variations continues to plague the whole globe. Despite the fact that the Delta form is obviously more contagious, researchers are still unsure if it is intrinsically more harmful, especially for youngsters, six months after it was discovered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States do not regularly monitor the numerous so-called “breakthrough” infections that do not need hospitalization. As a result, they are left speculating about how effectively vaccinations protect against mild and asymptomatic illnesses.

The good news is that it has arrived. It goes without saying that the essential item they have today that they didn’t have in 2020 is the vaccinations. They are very effective in the treatment of serious diseases. Vaccines not only reduce your risk of hospitalization and death, but they also seem to reduce your chances of acquiring “Long COVID.”

To be sure, there aren’t enough vaccines available in the United States or elsewhere. Our youngest children are still unable to get their vaccinations.

Nonetheless, the sheer pace with which vaccination has spread and the fact that literally, billions of individuals across the world have received their first vaccine distinguishes this moment from previous ones. And as more people across the globe are given the opportunity to get vaccinated, the situation will only continue to improve.

Another advantage they have is that, even in a Delta-dominant environment, simple non-pharmaceutical measures such as masking up and optimizing ventilation may help to decrease transmission and disease.

Given this obvious evidence, it is unacceptable that they do not have clear advice for schools and workplaces, even though they are well aware of what they need to do to limit the spread of the disease.