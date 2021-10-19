U.S President Joe Biden continues to firmly stand his ground on the nation’s vaccination drive to oppose the Republican-led states that have been challenging his administration’s measures to mitigate coronavirus.

In an attempt to accelerate his COVID 19 vaccination drive in the face of resistance from some Republican Party led states, President Joe Biden Pledged on Thursday that vaccination requirements for private sectors are well on their way and that there will soon be a decision taken with regards to vaccination shots for children under the age group of 12 years.

Based On Positive Data, President Biden Is Firm On His Vaccine Requirements Stand

Addressing the media from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday, 14th October 2021, President Biden said that this is a very critical period in the country’s attempt to turn the corner on Corona Virus. He further added that more was needed to be done in order to ensure that the 66 million unvaccinated people in the country are vaccinated as soon as possible as it was essential and that there was a positive response to the vaccine requirements were rolled out during the summer.

President Biden also confirmed that the administration’s rule for private sector companies with more than 100 workers to either get their employees vaccinated against COVID 19 or get them tested for the virus every week before reporting to work would soon be implemented.

He also said that every day, there has been a consistent rise in the companies implementing the vaccination requirements and the resultant positive data proves that it does work as all the organizations and businesses that have implemented the vaccination conditions have seen a massive spike in their vaccination rates from an average of just over 20% to straightaway more than 90%.

This upcoming vaccination rule has pushed President Joe Biden to firmly stand his ground as there has been a fair amount of opposition from some Republican-led states that have tried to halt his administration’s COVID 19 mitigation measures by butting their heads in the matter.

Besides, Biden also reassured that a decision on Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine for children in the age group of 5 to 11 years was well on its way.

This was in response to anxious parents who have been eagerly waiting for a vaccine for their 5 to 11-year-old kids. Biden shared the good news that The United States Food and Drug Administration, along with outside experts from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to take a final call in the coming weeks after evaluating the possibility of a vaccine for kids in that age bracket.

He further assured that the government has procured enough vaccines to cover all the kids in that age bracket.

President Joe Biden further said that families will be able to sleep peacefully at night after being assured that their kids are shielded from the dreaded Coronavirus as well.

With regards to the vaccination drive for kids in the 5 to 11 age group, he concluded that the government will ensure that all the parents can get their children safely vaccinated at trusted locations.