Positively Yours Chapter 84, Season 2 Latest Updates!! Release Date & More

After a long period of anticipation, Positively Yours, the latest installment has finally arrived. On the other hand, the readers will have to endure a prolonged period of uncertainty.

For the time being, the second season’s premiere has been postponed until further notice.

As the main plot progresses, more side story chapters are made available to fans.

This week, a new chapter of Positively Yours will be published on Amazon. Byeo-Ri and Jun-Seo have a devoted following who are anxious to see them again.

During the upcoming chapter, Jang Tae-woo and Kang Se-Hyun will finally meet for the first time after a long period apart.

Following Kang’s lack of interest in the other women, demonstrated in the previous chapter, what they’ll do on their first date is entirely unknown.

Positively yours Chapter 84: What Will Happen Next?

The 83rd chapter of Se Hyun’s side narrative 2 marked the story’s culmination. Positively yours has been focusing on minor story points for the past nine chapters, and this will continue.

Chapter 84 of Positively Yours contains a possible return for Byeo-Ri and Jun-Seo to the plot. Likewise, by the time they finished high school competitions, their stories were still being completed.

Consequently, the next chapter will be more concerned with the present situation of their relationship. Both of these individuals used to fight and regularly make fun of one another.

Because they’re dating, it’s possible that things won’t be the same. The next part of Positively Yours will look at how these two are coping with high school and their personal lives, and their relationship.

This is a summary of what happened in the last chapter!

Beginning with a new showdown between Jang Tae Woo and Kang Se Hyun, the 83rd segment of Positively Yours was officially launched. In answer, Jang enquired why he no longer felt the same way about her as he had previously.

Instead of responding, he kissed her and said how much he missed her, even though he had already answered the question.

Jang awoke in the middle of the night, realizing that they had shared a beautiful moment that she would remember for the rest of her days. He contacted her later that night and asked her to meet him at his residence in the city.

She hurried to his aid without hesitation, convinced that he was in desperate need. Despite what she had pictured, it was very different from what she had anticipated.

She was taken aback when Kang asked her to spend the night with him rather than inviting her to dinner as she had expected.

A few days ago, they were near the campus. As a result, the other lady was jealous of Jang’s success. They agreed on a time for the next day near the conclusion of the chapter.

Byeo-Ri and Jun-Seo may appear in the future chapter of Positively Yours if the story continues. They’ll be waiting for you in Positively Yours Chapter 84, so prepare yourself accordingly. According to the schedule, the chapter will be issued on April 9, 2022.

All manga chapters will be available on the manhwa's official pages on Naver, Webtoon, and Kakaopage, among other platforms.

