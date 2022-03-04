More than two years into Covid and we are still facing it. It has disrupted and even halted several healthcare service facilities. Several countries needed funding to survive this pandemic. Over the past decades, mental health was much into focus, but covid took all the attention. But later it was noticed that the pandemic is increasing demand for mental health services.

Post Covid-19 Symptoms And Peripheral Neuropathy

Lockdowns, isolation, loss of income and fear, and the government imposing several restrictions are triggering mental health conditions or adding on to the existing ones. COVID-19 itself can lead to neurological and mental complications and people with pre-existing mental, neurological, or substance use disorders are also more vulnerable to it possessing a higher risk of severe outcomes or ill effects of covid or even death.

COVID-19 has interrupted essential mental health services and the provision of mental, neurological, and substance use services has changed due to it. According to reports, 89% of countries reported in the survey that mental health and psychosocial support is part of their national COVID-19 response plans of which only 17% of countries have full additional funding for covering these activities.

People were suffering due to covid, the symptoms include loss of taste and smell, fever, cough, headache, and so on. But no one majorly focused on post covid symptoms. One such condition which is a rise of concern is Peripheral neuropathy.

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that affects or damages the nerves basically the peripheral nerves, located outside of the brain and spinal cord often causing weakness, numbness, and pain, usually reducing muscle strength.

In simple language, it can be put as a condition where the nerves that carry messages to and from the brain and spinal cord from and to the rest of the body are damaged or diseased. This condition was noticed in patients suffering from long covid.

This could be noticed due to immune mechanisms or neurotoxic side effects of drugs used for the treatment of COVID-19. The spectrum of neurologic complications due to the coronavirus is ever expanding as it has become a global pandemic affecting millions.

According to reports, Neurological manifestations occur in about 36.4% of patients infected with Covid. Coronavirus is a brutal virus, it has been growing exponentially and shows no sign to stop. The first wave was the cruelest as all the healthcare workers lacked information and governments were imposing lockdown.

However much tried to control the virus, there was no way until a proper solution was found. Slowly and steadily, there was an improvement in treatment and several results were concluded. But this slow and steady study resulted in several million casualties and thousands of lives.

Healthcare workers were frustrated and agitated about the virus, they lacked help and hope. But over a period of time, things got better. A proper understanding of the virus needed immense study.

The second wave that is the delta wave, imposed several restrictions by the government but however was not much brutal as the first one. The third wave or the omicron wave didn’t create much impact overall. Several countries were]badly affected but not many. Overall, it fails to impart or instill fear into the minds of the people. No more severe restrictions were imposed by the governments and all the functions if the economy started returning to normalcy.

However, what was noticed is that despite diminishing signs of the coronavirus, it will still have an impact on the world. It will not leave us so soon and so easily. Hence, we conclude that the later effects of covid such as peripheral neuropathy can create an imbalance in our mental health and well-being. We should not ignore or avoid any symptoms after covid and consult a doctor immediately.