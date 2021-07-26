Areas of the US States & Canada have experienced deadly high temperatures this summertime. Expected mothers face an additional hurdle in the heat. As per a specialist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, expected mothers should remain cool to prevent temperature exhaustion & associated risks.

They need to take all such precautions that can help them keep the body temperature under control and also they need to keep hydrated with the help of different liquids such as juices and water. They can take the help of different citrus fruit pulps and lemonade if their body permits. Here one must note that work that can exhaust you must be avoided in the daytime when the temperature is high and stay in a cool place.

Pregnant Women In The Summer Heat

Dr. Matthew Carroll, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor and Texas Children’s Hospital, stated, “The summer is stressful on pregnant women because the body struggles to cool down when humidity and temperatures are high.”

To avoid heating Carroll recommends a number of things:

Begin by keeping yourself nourished. To avoid dryness expectant mothers must consume more than the suggested 8 to twelve glasses of water per daily.

Find a shady spot and dress comfortably in lightweight clothes.

Use a sunblock cream with at minimum 30 SPF UVA and UVB prevention, more when you possess a light complexion, and resistance if you sweat a lot. During the day apply.

“From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the sun is at its most intense and the heat is at its greatest, so try to restrict direct sun exposure to 30 minutes to an hour during that time. That is the period of time your sunblock will provide adequate UV protection before you need to reapply “Carroll stated in a press statement issued by the college.

Carroll recommends switching up your workout plan if you usually work out outside. Work out in a secure, well-lit environment soon in the mornings or later in the evenings, or consider swim for a total-body workout. He pointed out that during pregnancy, joint laxity develops, and water helps to strengthen the joints.

There were few studies on the effects of temperature stress on a fetus. Nevertheless, pressure on the mom could have a significant impact on the fetus and pregnant itself is a physical strain. It puts a lot of strain on the heart.

Carroll said that when a pregnant woman gets too hot & stops breathing, circulation might be disrupted, affecting the placental and the fetus.

Hot exertion symptoms include disorientation weariness and vomiting. If you’re experiencing such signs, find a shady or cool spot to relax. Raise your legs. Cool drinks, particularly freshwater with sodium-containing solutions, like electrolyte fluid, should be consumed.

When you go out of the temperature & relax, your signs may go away. Contact your physician when your sickness, nausea, exhaustion, or disorientation lasts upwards of an hour. Nausea and fainting are two severe adverse consequences of an increasing body temp.

Exercise & dehydration could make Braxton Hicks’s movements commonly known as fake labor symptoms more likely. If your cramps are still uncomfortable and frequent after sleep and hydration, Carroll recommends consulting with your doctor.

According to DeNicola, practitioners in other disciplines have begun to consider how severe climate impacts their capacity to enhance client results. He notes that physicians like to arrange treatments for high-risk lung patients throughout periods of the season when allergies season is less active. With the increased concern about climate change, as well as the risk of extreme weather occurrences, the obstetrics community is giving more emphasis to this issue.