A year passed by after COVID 19 brought the country to a standstill. In his primetime address, President Biden spoke of his strategy to make all American adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1. He even talked of the prospect of starting to gaining independence from the virus by July 4. Biden gave the speech from the White House East Room. His 24-minute address remembered Americans’ collective suffering for one year. He also shared his vision of bringing back an almost normal situation in the country.

President Biden To Quicken Vaccination Drive, To Gain Independence From COVID 19 Viruses

The President said that the pain and sufferings bind the Americans together. In the same way, the possibility and hope of the days ahead to bind the countrymen together. He then foresaw a situation where Americans can gather together, at least in small groups. This way, the country will make this Independence Day special. The President, however, did not forget to mention that this is just a goal. Attaining this depends on cooperation from the people. They should follow the guidelines health professionals offer from time to time.

They should also get vaccinated as and when they become eligible. Only such an effort can put an end to a pandemic that destroyed the lives of more than 500000 people and disrupted the lives of millions. Differences are there. But everyone suffered a loss in one way or the other, he said.

President Biden delivered this address a few hours after he signed the $1.9 trillion relief package to the country. According to him, it will end the virus, strengthen the ailing economy and offer assistance to the Americans struggling to meet both ends. Some people may start receiving the money in their bank account by the end of the week.

The historic bill aims to rebuild the country; he said while signing the bill in his office.

Most Americans noticed the $1400 direct payments and the decision to extend the $300 unemployment benefits till September. It also expands the tax credit for children by next year. The Democrats want to make some of the provisions permanent. The bill also includes a relief package for renters, their utility bills and food programs.

In his address on Thursday night, the President observed that the supply of vaccines is increasing. He will direct all States and territories to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1. The country expects to have enough supply to vaccinate the 250000000 adults towards the end of May. He also warned that the process would take time. In the meantime, the administration is looking for ways to create confidence to overcome reluctance.

President Biden also announced his efforts to speed up the vaccination drive. He plans to deploy 4000 active troops. He will also allow dentists, nurses, medical students, dentists and veterinarians to administer the jabs. He also plans to supply more doses of the vaccines to over 950 community health centers and almost 20000 retail pharmacies in the country. This, he hopes, will make sure that everyone receives the vaccine from a site close to their homes. The President also said that his administration to launch a website to help people find vaccine shots. The effort will address frustrations and other concerns. Such a website will also eliminate the day and night search to get an appointment.

Even when being optimistic, Biden remains practical in his speeches. He warns that the July 4 goal is to enable people to gather together in small groups, not as large crowds. He also wants people to cooperate and follow the guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing to reach the goal.