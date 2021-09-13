The US President Joe Biden has sent a clear message- the only hurdle from turning the country back from the pandemic is unvaccinated Americans.

President Joe Biden Has Changed His Tone From Request To Demand

On Thursday, Joe Biden addressed the public for full 27 minutes where he announced new mandates that would require private employees to get vaccinated. He didn’t take any questions, his tone changing from request to demand.

This decision marked the most dramatic move of the Biden administration to date regarding vaccines requirements. As the nation sees a fourth pandemic wave of coronavirus fueled by the delta variant, the number of infections every day has risen to 150,000 million every day with 1,500 deaths.

From the White House’s message is clear, the minority community of unvaccinated people is keeping the nation from turning back to normalcy.

Biden said that the overcrowding in hospitals is seen in unvaccinated people who overrun intensive care units and emergency rooms, leaving no space for people with conditions like a heart attack or cancer.

He repeated his previously made statement that the pandemic is of the unvaccinated and added that despite the fact that America has successful vaccination programs and easy availability of three approved vaccines for five months now in 80,000 locations, more than 80 million people remain unvaccinated.

Adding that his patience is wearing thin, he emotionally urged unvaccinated people to get their shots. He said to the unvaccinated that their refusal has cost the country. He requested them to do the right thing. He asked people not to listen to him, but the cries of those hundreds and thousands of unvaccinated people lying in hospitals, waiting for the end.

The new move is from the Labour Department of an upcoming emergency rule. It requires all the private businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccination or be subjected to regular testing for coronavirus. This move also includes executive orders that mandate majority contractors and federal workers to get vaccine shots.

Biden’s policy in the past didn’t mandate vaccines and asked private businesses to undergo preventive measures like regular testing and masking up.

According to the White House, this move is expected to cover almost two-thirds of all the US workers which makes it more than one hundred million Americans.

Without specifically naming anyone, he asked the elected officials who are continuously undermining the battle against the pandemic and urged schools to mandate vaccine shots.

As pediatric infections keep on rising followed by the reopening of schools in the nation, Biden gave a speech encouraging vaccination mandates. The Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that out of total coronavirus cases, 27% were children. The cases in children were reduced in summer but increased by 750,000 after 5th August.

According to an organization called Burbio, which tracks down responses of schools to the pandemic, reported that across 278 districts, more than 1,400 schools have been closed.

Biden is pressuring a new strategy of administration that pushes states and districts to mandate measures that are recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As schools began implementing strict coronavirus measures, it’ll become safer for kids to attend in-person learning. Three relief packages were introduced that gave $190 billion to schools from k-12 so that children could safely return to classrooms this academic year.

A senior administration officer of a recent analysis said that an unvaccinated teacher can spread the virus to dozens of children present in the classroom. To protect kids, especially younger ones, it is essential to surround them with vaccinated adults. It is the only way to keep them safe from the lethal virus.