President’s Joe Biden’s Relief Bill Passed By House

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package is approved in the Democratically controlled House. The relief package against coronavirus was passed on Saturday.

It is now expected that the bill will provide $1,400 stimulus payments to Americans and help extend the unemployment aid through this summer. The relief package will also increase vaccine distribution.

The relief bill, which is officially named as an American rescue plan, passed in the House with 219-212. The bill was supported by the Republicans as well. While two democrats voted against the bill.

Now the bill needs to go through a rocky path in the Senate with an evenly divided chamber of the democrats and the republicans. The bill is sent to the Senate.

It is expected that the bill is not supported even by a single republican. They said that the size and scope of the bill are too large. Now, to pass the bill in the Senate, all the 50 Democrats need to vote in favor of the bill. Vice-president Kamala Harris will put forward the 51st vote that will prove to be the tie-breaking vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the day is really great that they chose to vote to reduce the spread of the virus. The vote will unable them to put more vaccinations in the arms of the American people and money into their pockets.

The bill will make the children attend schools and help workers go back to their jobs. It will finally take the country forward. She added a salutation to President Biden for proposing the American rescue bill.

The bill that the House passes on early Saturday include the following

$1,400 approved for direct payments to the Americans. The Republicans have proposed $1,000 for the cause.

Unemployment benefits through the federal bonus will be extended till the month of August. Current benefit will last till March-end. While the bill proposes a $400 bonus per week, Republicans ask to reduce the amount to $300 per week through June.

The states and the local governments that are economically hit during the pandemic and the revenue is reduced will get $350 billion. Republicans has opposed such a proposition.

Schools and colleges need to be re-open for in-person teaching. $130 billion is allocated for the schools to take proper measures during the pandemic when open. Republicans are in favor of $50 billion in this case.

Renters and landlords suffering economic losses are allotted $30 billion. Republicans are not in favor of any financial support to the category.

Vaccination development and distribution plans and other related stuff is allotted an amount of $160 billion.

GOP mayors have welcomed the American rescue plan and the relief package.

The Biden administration is expecting the American rescue bill to get approved in the Senate before the expiry of the unemployment insurance benefits in the month of March.

The Republicans have called the American rescue plan as bloated. They said the bill has many unrelated policies. The majority of the Republicans have lined up to oppose it.

Some Republicans have supported few points in the bill proposed by President Biden. The Senate Republicans feel that the COVID-19 relief bill has sought money for many programs that has nothing to do with the economic fallout due to the pandemic.

If any changes are proposed in the Senate to the bill, then it again needs to go through the House before a final decision or vote is taken in Senate. The entire process will result in the delay of the relief package.

Pelosi said that they are doing every bit to help the Americans at such a difficult time.