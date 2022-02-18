Dry skin is a ubiquitous symptom during winters. Changes in the temperature from warm to cold or vice versa can make the skin uncomfortable and irritated at these times. Many people can get affected with dry skin in the cold weather, the effects can be severe for some.

Prevent Dry Skin And Cracked Heels During Winters.

The humidity and moisture in the atmosphere get trapped in our skin which acts as protection and hydration with the help of natural oils present in the body. When this protective barrier is weak or there is a decrease in the body’s natural oils, it can cause dry skin and cracked heels. The usual symptoms of dry skin are itching, redness, flakiness, cracks, etc.

During weather changes the humidity in the air is relatively low, since people spend a lot of time indoors and walk barefoot, they are exposed to warm temperatures which can cause dry itchy skin.

Although seasonal changes constitute a significant factor for the dryness of skin, genetics is also one of the reasons. Some people do not produce enough proteins that help hydrate the skin, which gives them dry skin. Hot baths and showers and the use of harsh soaps, scrubs, etc can also contribute to damaging the skin and causing dryness.

The moisture level in the skin can vary with age, gender, ethnicity, weather changes, and some medical conditions like diabetes, kidney malfunction, hypothyroidism, etc. Sometimes the dryness can get severe and can cause persistent rough, intense itchy red skin when one must consult a doctor.

The most commonly used and best treatment that people use for dry skin and is suggested by doctors is using moisturizers. The best moisturizers are thick, greasy, odorless ones. They contain linoleic, linolenic, and lauric acids that aid in making the surface of the skin smooth and fill in the space in cells where there is a lack of moisture.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association has proved that moisturizers are very important after a shower or bath, which will help seal in as much moisture in the skin as possible.

There are a number of ways people can avoid getting dry skin and cracked heels, knowing what exactly causes it and taking necessary precautions and steps to prevent it can result in having healthy soft skin.

Some tips that dermatologists suggest for better skin include :

Applying moisturizer after a bath or shower can trap the moisture in the skin. It is very beneficial and helps prevent dry skin, especially if applied on damp skin. Applying petroleum jelly and wearing socks before going to bed is also a good idea to prevent cracked heels.

Having a good skincare regimen can contribute to a healthy skin. Skin requires different kinds of treatment during cold weather, so it is crucial to understand what damages the skin and what exactly is good for it.

Staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water helps skin stay smooth and boosts the skin’s hydration. Taking supplements which contain proteins or omega 3 can also help.

Do not over-exfoliate and limit the duration of baths. Doctors recommend exfoliating only once or twice a week. Long showers can worsen cracked heels and dry out the skin.

Wearing proper footwear or applying bandages over heels can protect the cracked heels from getting more damaged and relieve the pain or dryness of the skin.

Reading the labels and instructions using certain skincare products is very important to know if any skin-irritating ingredients or any fragrance might damage the skin. Use moisturizers that can retain natural oils like gentle, fragrance free cleansers.

Many of the home remedies also work to prevent dry skin and cracked heels. Following these tips and the necessary instructions given by skin specialists can improve the dryness of skin and heels. If there is no improvement even after following the instructions and tips, consult a doctor.