Prezentar Review – A New Interactive Presentation Creation Technology!

Have you ever been in a situation where your mind is filled with many innovative ideas but you can’t put them into your presentation because the software that you are using has the same features that it had 10 years back? Then check out the Prezentar reviews to know about a presentation tool that might end your struggles of using the old and outdated presentation software.

Prezentar Reviews: Can This Tool Create Dynamic And Innovative Presentations In Minutes?

If you are reading this Prezentar review, it means that you might have already heard about Prezentar software. If not, Prezentar is a brand new presentation that was launched recently. The Prezentar tool has created quite a buzz even before its launch and there is so much hype surrounding it.

According to the creator of this presentation tool, Prezentar is what you need to create the best presentation possible without needing to spend hours. So is Prezentar really helpful? What makes Prezentar tool unique from other presentation tools like PowerPoint? Is the Prezentar tool worth the money? Let’s find out.

Product Name Prezentar Category Video creating software Founder Adeel Chowdhry Aim Help you in creating powerful and innovative presentations in minutes Launching Date 6th June 2022 Benefits & Features 50 Amazing Templates Simple to Use Drag and Drop Editor 50+ Text & Image effects Interactive Animations Save Projects in The Cloud Steps To Use Choose a Template Customize the Chosen Template Converting your presentation Versions Prezentar Prezentar Professional Prezentar X-Factor Prezentar Halo 3D Prezentar Auto Job Finder Prezentar Agency Edition Price $97 Bonuses Client manager dashboard Commercial license Free agency website Client attraction system and template bundle Client feedback tool Money back policy 30 days Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What Is Prezentar Video Creating Software?

Prezentar is a cloud-based presentation tool that can help you in creating powerful and innovative presentations in minutes. The presentation tool has Pixel Point Engine as its core technology. According to the creator, Prezentar is not like your usual presentation tool.

Prezentar video-creating software is packed with many features that any of the popular presentation tools do not have. The Prezentar presentation tool is intended to ease out the usual struggles and procedures that someone faces while making a presentation and makes it easier to create a presentation, even for people with no prior experience.

Now that you have got an overview of Prezentar, let’s dive into other aspects of this Prezentar review such as its working, features, and more.

Prezentar Software Creator – Adeel Chowdhry

The new and innovative presentation tool, Prezentar is created by award-winning entrepreneur Adeel Chowdhry. Chowdhry has been in the business of digital marketing for over a decade.

In the past decade of being in the industry, Adeel Chowdhry has contributed numerous products to the market and all of them have been used by thousands of people from different corners of the country.

Chowdhry’s skill isn’t limited to being a digital marketer. He is also an expert in software technology, graphic design, and the video entertainment industry.

Previous Works Of The Prezentar Creator

We have already mentioned that Adeel Chowdhry, the creator of the Prezentar tool has also created many other products which were launched in the past few years. He is the mastermind behind the products Sqribble and Pixel Studio FX .

Sqribble is an e-book-creating software that includes many beautiful templates and features needed to create an e-book. Sqribble has a record of being used by over 4,000,000 users.

Pixel Studio FX is a graphic design tool that is intended to create e-book covers. Like Sqribble, Pixel Studio FX was also a huge success and is used by about 2,000,000 users.

How To Get Started With Prezentar?

The primary aim of Prezentar software is to make presentation making simple. So you can make your next powerful presentation by using Prezentar software in three steps.

Step 1: In the first step, you will have to choose a template from the 50 inbuilt templates that Prezentar has for you. The templates included with the software tool have about 500 content slides. You can choose the template suitable for your niche and begin making the presentation.

Step 2: In the second step, you can customize the template that you have chosen. The customization feature that Prezentar includes changing background, recording audio, adding images, animation, logos, and much more.

Step 3: The final step is converting your presentation into whichever format you want. This can be an e-book, video, or HTML viewer. You can share your presentation on any platform that you want including Facebook, Pinterest, and Linkedin.

Who Would Benefit The Most From Using Prezentar?

Prezentar is an effective tool to make interesting Presentations that can help you attain the attention of your audience. Prezentar might come in handy for marketers, consultants, coaches, freelancers, business owners, sales reps, course tutors, teachers, affiliates, bloggers, students, and startups.

Prezentar Versions

There are six different versions of the Prezentar tool and you can choose the one that is needed for your requirement. Let’s go through each one of them in detail.

1. Prezentar: The first one is the standard version of Prezentar which has about 50+ templates suitable for various niches. This basic version of the Prezentar edition can help you create presentations easily and can be used by anyone who might be a newbie in technology.

2. Prezentar PROFESSIONAL: Prezentar Professional is an advanced version of the basic Prezentar. This version of Prezentar has about 150+ templates, graphics, icons, animations, and much more. The Prezentar Professional also has a video sales letter creator which can be used to create video sales letters that can increase your conversion rate. When you upgrade to Prezentar Professional, you will also get a text-to-slide generator.

3. Prezentar XFACTOR: Prezentar X factor gives you templates monthly so that you will never run out of templates or need not have to use the same template again and again. You can get the Prezentar X factor at a small charge and need not have to pay any recurring charges for a whole year.

4. Prezentar HALO: Prezentar Halo is a 4-in-1 software suite. This means that when you upgrade to Prezentar Halo, you will get four pieces of software that can help you create advanced presentations which can increase your sales. Each of the four software of the Prezentar Halo is listed below:

Flipbook Creator App: As the name suggests, this app helps you convert your presentation into flipbooks.

3D rotating carousels App: This software enables you to add the feature of rotating carousels into your slides.

Hypnotic transitions App: Hypnotic transitions app will help you create a smooth transition between the slides of your presentation.

HD background skins App: By using the HD background skins app, you can add interesting HD videos into the background of your presentation.

5. Prezentar’s Auto Job Finder: Prezentar’s auto job finder is a version of prezentar that will help you with finding new jobs and freelance websites. This is a version of Prezentar that will make your search for clients or jobs easy as the tool will notify you when it finds any new jobs.

6. Prezentar Agency Edition: Prezentar agency edition is for people who want to start an agency or want to increase their agency’s clients. With the Prezentar agency edition, you can add extra 25 members to your account.

Prezentar Features & Their Benefits

Following are the Prezentar features and benefits that provide for its users:

50 Amazing Templates: The Prezentar cloud-based software has 50 inbuilt templates that are suitable for diverse industries and niches.

Custom Branding: The software tool gives you the option to customize your presentation in any way that you want.

Simple to Use Drag and Drop Editor: The Prezentar has a drag and drop technology that enables you to simply edit your slides by just dragging or moving any text. This eases the editing process of your presentation without requiring any coding or using any graphic editing tools.

500+ Google Fonts: The software has 500+ google fonts options that you can choose from. This gives you the option to edit fonts, their sizes, colors, and more.

50+ Text & Image effects: The Prezentar software has over 50 texts and image effects included within it which can make your presentation unique and innovative.

The Prezentar software has over 50 texts and image effects included within it which can make your presentation unique and innovative. 8000+ Stock images: The Prezentar presentation tool includes over 8000+ stock images that you can add to your presentation very easily.

250+ HD Slide Backgrounds: The presentation has an option to change your background slide with HD images and there is a collection of 250+ HD images in the software.

Interactive Animations: You can add animations to your presentation by using the animation FX studio.

Audio & Music Studio: You can edit your audios within the software by using the audio and music studio.

Online Web Stock Search: The Prezentar application has major stock images from online sites that can give you any images that you are looking for.

Upload Your Own Images: Along with offering a wide range of inbuilt images, the tool also gives the option to upload any image that you want from your device.

Share Publicly via URL: You can share the presentation that you created wherever you want by just sharing the URL of the presentation.

Save Projects in The Cloud: The Prezentar software tool saves the presentations in The Cloud, so it allows you to access the presentation and edit it from any device that you wanted.

Image Crop Tool: You can crop the images and make them in any size you want in the Prezentar.

Social Media Sharing: The presentation made in the Prezentar tool can be shared on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Linkedin.

Built-In Audio Recorder and Audio Editor: The software has a built-in audio recorder and audio editor in it, so you don’t have to rely on other software.

Export to PDF, HTML, and Video: The presentation that you have made can be converted into PDF, HTML, and video form.

Commercial License With Prezentar: You will get a commercial license with Prezentar that gives you the right to deliver presentations to clients from any part of the world.

You Can Use Prezentar Tool To Create Presentations For:

Video courses (Udemy, etc.)

Tutorials

Webinars

Demonstrations

Content Videos

Video Sales Letters (VSLs)

YouTube videos

Facebook videos

Landing page videos

Seminars and events

Pitch decks for investors

Classrooms or meeting rooms

Prezentar Pros & Cons

Now let’s weigh the pros and cons of the Prezentar video creating application:

Pros The Prezentar can help you create interactive presentations.

The software tool has many inbuilt features.

Presentations made in the Prezentar can be converted into HTML, PDF, and video forms.

The Prezentar tool is backed by a money-back guarantee.

The presentation tool comes with 5 bonuses. Cons Since there are different versions of Prezentar, it might take some time for you to know which one works the best for your needs.

Comparison Between Powerpoint & Prezentar

Now let’s compare Prezentar video creating software with the most popular presentation tool Powerpoint. Powerpoint is the most famous presentation tool that is used by many people but the problem with Powerpoint is that it does not have features that can meet the needs of today.

Powerpoint was first introduced in 1987. Even though the presentation tool has many updated versions of it, they all lack enough templates, designs, fonds, and many other features.

Prezentar is a presentation tool created by using modern technology. It is intended for needs that the world and its people have now. Prezentar software tool is packed with features such as inbuilt templates, an audio studio, drag-and-drop technology, and more. These innovative features of the presentation tool make it different and superior to Powerpoint in terms of efficiency.

What You Will Love About Prezentar?

Prezentar is an all-in-one software that can help you create interactive presentations without any strains and struggles. With the Prezentar tool, you will be able to make presentations for any industry that you wanted for any niches.

Prezentar cloud-based software offers you a wide range of templates, fonts, images, and animation tools which will aid in creating the best presentation possible.

The tool also has an inbuilt audio recorder and editor. One of the best things about Prezentar software that makes it different from other presentation tools is that it can be converted into PDF, HTML, and video form and can be shared by using a URL.

Prezentar Customer Reviews & Complaints

Numerous customers of various professions and industries have already tried out this presentation tool. The majority of them have said that the Prezentar video-creating tool is worth more than the money they have spent on.

The Prezentar reviews from the customers have stated that by using Prezentar, making presentations has become an easy and enjoyable thing for them.

Pricing For Prezentar Tool

A thing about Prezentar which makes it stand out from other presentation tools is that you didn’t need to spend thousands of dollars to get the cloud-based presentation tool that is packed with numerous features. The actual price of the Prezentar software tool is $197.

As the product is a newly launched tool by Adeel Chowdry, the creator is offering the presentation tool at a cost of $97 only. So don’t miss out on the chance to get one of the most useful presentation tools at such an affordable cost.

Bonuses Included With Prezentar Presentation Tool

Bonus 1-Commercial license: The Prezentar tool gives you a commercial license to use Prezentar for commercial purposes. With this, you can create and deliver presentations to clients by using the Prezentar software.

Bonus 2- Client attraction system and template bundle: The second bonus is a complete guide that you needed to attract high-paying clients. The guide includes strategies and template design sets that can gain the attention of clients.

Bonus 3- Free agency website: The third bonus is a free agency website that you will get along with the Prezentar. The agency website will make you look professional and can help you attract big clients.

Bonus 4- Client manager dashboard: The fourth bonus is a client manager dashboard that can be used to track, record, and manage your clients and their details easily.

Bonus 5- Client feedback tool: With the client feedback tool, you will be able to share your presentation with the clients easily and do not have to wait days to get feedback. The clients can give their feedback and comments on the presentation on what changes they want.

Final Verdict On Prezentar Review

In this Prezentar review, we have looked at the presentation tool from every side and have studied every aspect of it.

From what I have found of the presentation tool, it seems Prezentar is an authentic tool that can help you create innovative and interactive presentations in minutes.

Prezentar presentation tool is packed with features that can aid in making the process of presentation easy and hassle-free.

Prezentar video-creating software can be used by people of any profession like teachers, students, bloggers, sales reps, digital marketers, business owners, and consultants. The tool can be used to make presentations for training tutorials, digital courses, sales videos, online webinars, content marketing, and more.

Looking at the Prezentar benefits and features, this presentation tool seems to be worth trying out.

FAQs

1. Is there a tutorial video provided along with Prezentar software? Yes, the creator provides a step-by-step tutorial video on the usage of Prezentar. If you have more doubts, you can always contact the customer support of Prezentar. 2. Do I need to pay a subscription fee for Prezentar yearly? No, you can get all features of Prezentar from the one-time payment itself. 3. What if I didn’t like the software? If you are not satisfied with Prezentar, you will be able to get a full refund from the creator through the 30-day money-back guarantee. 4. How many templates does Prezentar has? The basic version of Prezentar has 50+ templates and you can get more templates in the upgraded version of the software. 5. Is Prezentar cheap? The creator of Prezentar is offering the software tool at an affordable cost.

References

