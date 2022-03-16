Pricing Of Exipure Explained: Is It Worthy?

The Exipure formula is now available on the official website at a discounted price. Compared to other weight loss formulas, the pricing of Exipure might seem a bit high but, this is understandable because the supplement is formulated from a blend of 8 tropical ingredients that are sourced from different locations in the world.

Pricing Of Exipure And Discount Offer

Based on available reports, Exipure seems to be a supplement that is worth its price. Due to its effectiveness and great demand, the manufacturer is currently offering a discount on all the 3 packages so that many people can benefit from it.

The discounted prices of all the Exipure supplies are listed below:

30 day supply (1 bottle)- $59 per bottle + shipping charge

90 day supply (3 bottles)- $49 per bottle + shipping charge

180 day supply (6 bottles)- $39 per bottle + free shipping

If you are purchasing the 90-day or 180-day supply, you get 2 free bonuses. In the United States, for the 30-day supply, the shipping and handling fee is $9.95. For purchasing the supplement from other places, shipping and handling fee and goods and services tax are applicable.