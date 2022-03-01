Probable End Of In- School Mask And Other Mandates

After a 2 year span of the COVID-19 pandemic the schools in New York City has taken a decision to put a stop to the use of mask in school and make the compulsory rule for everyone to be fully vaccinated. However, the proof of fully vaccinated mandates would not be compulsory for them to carry.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City has come to a decision that if the coronavirus cases are low in the city then by March 7 they are going to eliminate school masks and requirements of vaccines certificates in restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters.

At least one dose of COVID -19 vaccine has been given to 59% of the students in New York City. Soon everyone will get fully vaccinated and will be completely protected against the deadly coronavirus disease. The rate of vaccinations in adults was seen to be 96%. A renowned doctor in New York City Dr. Uche Blackstock who mainly deals in Health Equity gave a theory that the rate of vaccination in students was different from one place to another and she also opposed the decision of not wearing masks in schools.

She clearly said that her children who are getting an education in public schools in New York City are going to wear masks. People also opposed the decision of not wearing masks by protesting on various social media platforms as according to them the coronavirus disease was still dreadful and abandoning masks would be far more threatening.

Michael Mulgrew (President of United Federation of Teachers) who is a well-known face in the union of teachers kept his opinion in front of the union that they would be finalizing the home COVID test results of the students and get everything assured before stopping the mandates.

In a recent poll conducted by the Siena College Research Institute, clear statistical data showed the views about what the people think on the decision of dropping the mask in the school of the New York City. About 58% of the New York City voters said that the government should put a hold on the idea of dropping the mask mandates in school and 45% of voters showed strong disapproval against the government’s idea of dropping mask mandates.

The conditions are troubling the normal people even if the mandates are lifted. The common people are facing the consequences. We can say that it’s kind of right to lift the mandates up but a bit more composure would have been beneficial as the virus cannot be destroyed till now. So even if it has minor effects it does somehow affect a person in a way. Now it’s on the local governing body to look after their places. We just hope things get well soon.