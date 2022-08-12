Probiotics: 5 Reasons To Take Them Every Day

Probiotics are good bacteria that help your body function properly. Everyone has trillions of bacteria in their gut – collectively called the gut microbiome – which helps control how well you digest food, how healthy your immune system is, and even influences your moods. The majority of these bacteria are beneficial because they help break down food and synthesize vitamins and nutrients.

How Do They Help You?

The problem is that our diets and lifestyles often disrupt the balance of these good-for-you bacteria. Antibiotics, for example, are designed to kill all bacteria in the body, good or bad. So as you take them, you will not only disease-causing organisms but also many of the good ones that keep your gut healthy.

Stress also affects your gut health by changing how well your stomach and intestines produce acid and enzymes needed to digest food. Finally, we’ve shifted from a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to one filled with processed foods that lack the nutrients our bodies need to thrive on their own.

Parents can help protect their children by making sure they get plenty of probiotics in their diet through yogurt (preferably plain) or other fermented products like kefir or kimchi. If you’re breastfeeding, be careful not to take antibiotics unless necessary because they can negatively impact your baby’s microbiome.

Benefits

Probiotics can be found in a number of foods, including fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, and kombucha. Supplements containing probiotics are also available.

The benefits of taking probiotics include:

✔️Helping to prevent diarrhea caused by antibiotics.

✔️Promoting the health of the intestinal tract.

✔️Reducing the risk of diarrhea from rotavirus (a common cause of severe diarrhea).

✔️There are also potential benefits for diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease, though more research is needed on these topics.

Here We Go The 5 Reasons The many reasons for taking probiotics include:

1. Gut health

Probiotic supplements are essential for gut health. Probiotics help maintain proper bacterial balance in the digestive tract. A healthy microbiome (gut flora) helps regulate digestion, immune system function, hormone production, and brain activity. When we eat foods rich in fiber, we tend to produce less gas and bloating. Additionally, fiber encourages regularity and aids in avoiding constipation.



2. Immunity

The human body produces approximately 100 trillion cells. Each day our bodies create 10 billion new cells. If we do not have enough good bacteria, we may experience inflammation, allergies, autoimmune disorders, skin conditions, and many other problems. Probiotics help keep us healthy by regulating the immune system.



3. Weight loss

When we consume probiotics regularly, they help reduce weight gain and promote weight loss. Research shows that people who consume fermented dairy products like yogurt lose more weight than those who don’t. Probiotics help the body break down fats and increase metabolism.



4. Heart health

Probiotics help improve heart health. They lower cholesterol levels, stabilize blood sugar, and strengthen the cardiovascular system. Probiotics support the production of enzymes that aid in breaking down food and help detoxify harmful substances.



5. Brain health

Probiotics play a role in brain health. Scientists believe that the brain-to-body ratio is 1% of its total mass. That means that only 1 percent of the body’s weight is actually brain matter. Most of the rest of the body is water. This makes sense because the brain uses 20 times more oxygen than any other organ. Our brains require constant renewal. Probiotics help stimulate the production of neurotransmitters and hormones that support brain health.

Final words

This combination of yogurt and oats is far from a miracle cure – it will likely pass through you without making any noticeable difference.

But probiotics may be worth considering if your stomach is inflamed, you’re experiencing an uncomfortable amount of gas, or you’re feeling a bit under the weather. Although more research into their effects on the human body is necessary, they appear to be safe to use as an alternative treatment for digestive problems.

