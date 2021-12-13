Coronavirus has affected all people in some or another way and such is the case of Fiana Garza Tulip from Texas. Ms Garza Tulip who is now 41 lost her uncle, great aunt and mother due to covid and also had 2 miscarriages during this period.

Prolonged Grief Disorder A New Term Since The Arrival Of Covid

As she and her brother lay flowers for the departed soul she stated that tears would not come out of her eyes as she had been crying for so long now she is stuck in this phase.

She stated that her father is also in a weakened state and at this point in time in life she the only thing she misses is her ability to feel sad. Earlier she thought since she could not cry she had no emotions, however, her therapist identified that this is Prolonged Grief Disorder or also known as PGD which is a new term.

The psychologist stated that some of the symptoms of PGD are intense loneliness, emotional numbness, feeling that there is no meaning to whatever you are doing, doesn’t feel like finishing something that the patient himself has started and a few others. If these symptoms are been experienced on a daily basis then it could be a troublesome issue for an adult as this would affect their personal and professional life. Many people lose their relationships due to this as they themselves are not sure what is happening to them.

In a study, it was found that nearly 7% of the people who are in their grieving period experienced PGD however during the pandemic which killed nearly 750,000 people in US alone the numbers are expected to rise. Grief counsellors and psychologists are now concerned about what the changes would be if people are not given the right treatment at the right time. Grief counsellors state that in most cases these symptoms hit a person after a month or so when everything settles down and other people move back to their normal life. However, the people who lost someone finds a void in their life and if friends and family are not there during this time it could lead to something worse like PGD in the long run.

Dr Vivian Pender from American Psychiatric Association stated that the pandemic has made this grief much worse as the people can’t go much outside or meet with their friends and families for comfort. Many of her patients had a fallout exactly after one or 2 months and it took them quite a while to recover from it since most of them had to do it alone. Pender states that there is no walkthrough for this grieving and everyone has to find their own way. For some, it could be an easy way in a week`s time while for some it could take months and in the worst case even a year as well.

Many of the schools now have a counsellor as well. Kids can go and talk to them about any issues they are facing be it at school or at home. School authorities state that they have seen good development with this initiative.

Many of the people can now visit group sessions wherein people talk to each other and help ease the pain of one another. Many doctors state that social media can also add additional pressure on the patient as he or she would be seeing other people happy and would think why they can’t be so. Thus, one should always know what is important to oneself and always reach out to friends and family during such times.