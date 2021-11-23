There are a number of studies available about studying the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines on healthy people. But its study on the effectiveness on vulnerable and immunocompromised people is still limited.

Now, various studies are evaluating how vaccines can be effective to save people from the virus even if they are immunocompromised.

How Much Protection The Vaccines Offer To Immunocompromised People

A study was published last week in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. It found that immunocompromised individuals were likely to exhibit less COVID-19 vaccine response, and two doses of vaccines did not offer them as much protection as they did to healthy people.

But they were still more protected from the virus by being vaccinated than remaining unvaccinated.

The study gathered data from nine states of America through the VISION Network and evaluated around 89,000 Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 between 2021 January and September of 2021.

Researchers found that 2 shots of mRNA vaccines were up to 77% effective in preventing hospitalizations in immunocompromised individuals of any age. In people with healthy immune systems, this figure was up to 90% high.

These findings concluded that immunocompromised people were less safe against COVID-19 from vaccines than healthy people.

The University of Glasgow’s inflammation medicine and rheumatology professor, Stefan Siebert said the results were expected.

Talking to Healthline, he said that the findings concluded that the immunocompromised were not as protected as we all expected from the efficacy of vaccines. But what they also found is that vaccines worked, even on the immunocompromised.

He added that it was promising that the infections among vaccinated people who tested COVID-19 positive were low. It was around 3.8% for people who took the vaccines, regardless of their health.

The research supported the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which recommends that cOVID-19 vaccine doses are not enough for people who are vulnerable and immunocompromised.

New York’s Northwell Health’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. David Hirschwerk said the research emphasized the importance of booster doses for vulnerable people.

He said the vaccines are safe and effective overall but for people who are vulnerable and immunocompromised, that is a great value of an additional shot.

Immunocompromised means that an individual is undergoing treatment or has an underlying condition that suppresses their immune system’s normal functioning.

There are two types. Some individuals may have deficiencies in the immune systems from birth and some people develop them throughout the years. Diabetes, HIV, and leukemia are some of the examples of the latter.

Medical treatments such as oral steroids and chemotherapy can suppress an individual’s immune system. Individuals with inflammatory and rheumatic conditions like lupus, Crohn’s disease, or arthritis, who take medications, organ transplant patients, cancer patients are considered in this category.

These drugs or conditions affect the performance of T-cell and B cells, which are our immune system’s building blocks.

This means that bodies of people who are immunocompromised will not produce the required number of antibodies to battle the COVID-19. These individuals are more prone to getting sick and severe with the virus, they may have more risk of getting hospitalized and a higher risk of dying.

The scientists discovered that the effectiveness of vaccines was quite low in some subgroups of immunocompromised like recipients of stem transplants and organ transplants.

The effectiveness of vaccines for such people was as low as 59%.

Among all the subgroups studied, the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines was highest for people with inflammatory and rheumatic diseases. The figure was up to 81% high.

For blood cancer patients, the figure was 74%.

Some drugs including B-cell inhibitors and steroids can have adverse effects on the immune systems of the patients to the vaccines.

However, they emphasized that vaccination could still protect them even if not as much as they could protect healthy people.