She has been experiencing mild symptoms since Sunday, according to Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. The last time Psaki spoke to Biden, she was standing more than 6 feet apart and wearing a mask when she met him at the White House on Tuesday. Last Saturday, Biden, who frequently undergoes tests, returned a negative result, which was reported to the White House.

White House Press Secretary Psaki Reports Having COVID 19

This weekend, Biden traveled to Rome for the Group of 20 summits, and on Monday, he traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, for the UN climate summit. Biden did not join her on either of the trips.

After learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19, Psaki canceled her trip with the president just before he was set to leave for Europe.

As of Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Psaki has been quarantined for COVID (via PCR) and has tested negative. Nevertheless, she confirmed that she tested positive for COVID today. Psaki is fully vaccinated and she said that there are only some mild symptoms.

She hasn’t interacted tightly with the president or senior members of the White House since Wednesday, and she has tested negative for four days after her last contact with them. She is, however, disclosing this positive test in order to be transparent.

The White House staff as well as all the other people accompanying the president are thoroughly being tested regularly for COVID 19 since shortly after their departure from Washington. They have all been vaccinated. Aside from booster shots, many officials travel frequently and work in close quarters, which requires them to receive a wide range of vaccines.

On 27th Sept, soon after the 3rd vaccine dose of COVID 19 was authorized for Americans, Biden was given his booster shot. In addition to Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre has accompanied Biden on the trip. After completing a 10-day quarantine and receiving a negative rapid test, Psaki said she would return in person to work.

