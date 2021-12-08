While fearing death due to stage 4 prostate cancer and being depressed simultaneously, Tony Head took a huge dose of psilocybin, which is a psychedelic agent commonly called ‘magic mushrooms. He did this as a part of a supervised study.

Psilocybin May Make Its Way Into Mainstream Therapy

He had an experience that changed his life as he wore a mask and headphones while shutting out the world around him.

He said that at a particular point, he just started crying as he felt a higher power even though he did not see any type of particular image. He said that he felt connected and that something touched him.

Tony is an actor who lives in New York City. He said that a lot of the anxiety around his prognosis was relieved by this one-time therapy.

He said that he figured out how to not worry about dying and to live better.

He added that he was just blown away by what happened and that it was an unimaginable experience for him. He further said that he could not explain the experience and that it was probably one of the most important things that had ever happened to him.

Lately, psychedelic therapy that is centered around psilocybin has gathered a lot of attention as a treatment that could potentially be used against anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses.

As a result of a ballot initiative, the drug has now been legalized in Oregon for mental health treatment.

Fresh attention has been focused on the concept of micro-dosing psilocybin as a means of therapy by the new Hulu miniseries ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’.

Dr. Charles Grob explained that this field was founded in the 1960s as left-wing culture was associated with psychedelic drugs.

He said that great promise had been shown by psilocybin in mental health research.

He added that some patients who did not respond well to conventional treatment did the opposite with this.

Cary Grant, a Hollywood star tried psychedelics during this time. Under the supervision of a Beverly Hills doctor, the actor took LSD over 100 times.

He said that a day came where he saw the light after weeks and weeks of treatment. He added that he felt a cleansing of a million fears that were needless and that all of the tension that he had been crippling himself with had gone away.

The possibilities of these drugs to help people in crisis are being explored by a new generation of researchers.

As a part of a research effort at Johns Hopkins University, Tony took his psilocybin trip. Doctors informed him that he had around 3 or 5 more years to live. He appeared in shows like ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Deuce’.

The trip lasted for about 7 hours and he said that he had come across a powerful figure that existed in a place beyond death.

He said that he was taught how to not fear death and that he does not want to suffer for years worrying about dying. He said that wherever death leads to would be a good place and that he got everything he could have possibly needed from his single high dosage psilocybin trip.

He said that he does not feel like doing it again as he does not need to.

Grob said that psilocybin alters our state of consciousness profoundly by acting on certain receptors that are present in the brain. Its pharma cousins also work the same way.