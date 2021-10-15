As per Russian President Vladimir Putin, the government must expedite Covid-19 vaccines after the country has suffered its greatest daily death toll since the outbreak began in March 2015.

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, addressed freshly elected members of the State Duma, the nation’s lower house of parliament, in the Kremlin, urging them to persuade the Russian people to be vaccinated even as the situation continues to deteriorate throughout the huge country.

Putin Said That Russia Must Expedite Immunization Against Covid-19

“You are aware that the incidence of illnesses is increasing in many parts of the world and that medical professionals are working under challenging circumstances. As we all know, vaccination may protect us against the virus and prevent the illness from progressing to a severe stage. Vaccination rates must be increased as soon as possible, “Putin made the statement. “I’d want to urge you to be as active as possible in this effort, to teach kids, and to speak out in the media as much as possible.

People put their confidence in you and pay attention to your opinions and suggestions. It is critical that this be done in a non-adversarial manner without seeming like an administrative punishment. It is essential that we engage with the public in a persistent and patient manner, explaining to them the advantages of avoiding this deadly illness, “Putin went on to say more.

The Russian government has fallen behind most of the globe when it comes to vaccinating its citizens, despite the fact that it was the first nation in the world to authorize the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use beginning in August 2020.

Putin’s order came on the very day that Russia recorded 973 Covid-19 fatalities in the previous 24 hours, the largest number of Corona deaths in the nation since the beginning of the epidemic in March 2015.

According to official figures, Russia has now reported more than 900 fatalities each day for seven days in a row. According to the nation’s coronavirus task force, a total of 218,345 coronavirus fatalities have been officially documented in Russia, making it the country with the greatest amount of deaths in Europe.

Because of the way coronavirus fatalities are classified in Russia, it is possible that the true death toll is much greater. When a coronavirus infection results in death, Rosstat, Russia’s statistical office, registers it.

However, the coronavirus task force in Russia does not include such fatalities in the official number killed since they were not caused solely or mainly by the virus.

In a televised govt meeting on Friday, Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister, who is in charge of the nation’s coronavirus response, stated that 47.8 million Russians had also received their first vaccination, and only 42.4 million have indeed been vaccinated in a country the size of around 146 million.

According to a recent study conducted by independent pollster Levada-Center, 52 percent of Russians really aren’t ready to get vaccinated with coronavirus using vaccines manufactured in Russia. Russia has not authorized any foreign-made coronavirus vaccinations at this time, and only Russian-made coronavirus vaccines are currently accessible across the country.