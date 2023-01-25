QNET Is Not a Scam — The Direct Selling Company Invests in Communities Worldwide

Scam companies are solely focused on making as much money as possible for the people at the top. Unfortunately, QNET gets mistaken for a scam — but the truth is the direct selling company is committed to positively impacting people worldwide because it understands that a stronger future begins with inclusion and education.

QNET isn’t a scam or financial scheme. It’s a direct selling business focused on giving micro-entrepreneurs the tools necessary to become successful while also empowering communities. It accomplishes that through initiatives like the FinGreen financial literacy program and its social responsibility arm RYTHM Foundation.

According to the foundation, “RYTHM joins forces with partners in many developing countries to work at the grassroots level to upscale rural communities’ social and economic status and disadvantaged segments of society such as vulnerable women, indigenous and other marginalized communities.”

QNET lives by the core philosophy of RYTHM. It empowers people to strive to become their best selves and make a difference in their communities. In addition, it seeks to fund and support projects with a long-term, transformational impact in underserved communities.

The foundation’s projects range from constructing infrastructure to offering better living conditions. The goal is to better the economic, social, and environmental circumstances throughout all levels of communities. For example, in Malaysia, the Maharani Programme mentors girls from impoverished communities in academics and encourages them to learn new skills.

Why Is QNET Called a Scam When It’s Empowering Women?

There are countless examples of ways in which the direct selling company is improving life for women around the world. In India, it partnered with the Parinaama Development Foundation in 2021 to help thousands of women receive education on health and potential training opportunities.

Poonam Deshmukh is a beneficiary of the RYTHM Foundation. “Girls from rural areas like us barely have enough to eat, let alone any hope to pursue our dreams,” she said.

Deshmukh attended the Mann Deshi Champions Youth Development Center, supported by the philanthropic foundation, in rural Maharashtra, India. “When I first joined the center, I was amazed to see the different types of activities such as sports-based training, speaking competitions, quizzes, personality development workshops, and guest lecturers who talk about a variety of topics, including empowerment and confidence,” said Deshmukh.

She’s not only the first person in her family who can drive a car, but she said, “After participating in these activities, I can hold a conversation with anyone without any fear or hesitation.”

Deshmukh added, “At the center, the teachers guided me on the entrance examination that I need to pass to become a lawyer. I’ve been given a book to prepare for the exam. I’m sure I will achieve my dream one day.”

For anyone who is still wondering if QNET is a scam, CEO Malou Caluza states, “If the aim of the company was to be a scam, why would it go to so much trouble to invest in our communities?”

Increasing Financial Literacy

Financial literacy is vital to personal economic growth. According to global data, in 2020, 1.7 billion people had no access to financial tools or education to better their lives. The direct selling company is taking steps to change that.

“Financial literacy is a key skill for individuals, especially the youth,” Caluza stated. “Higher mobile phone penetration and earlier adoption of technological services mean that the younger generation is likely to be exposed to more financial products compared to their parents. They have access to banking facilities, payment platforms, and financial services at an earlier age. Developing their skills and equipping them with proper financial understanding will give youth the tools they need to make savvy and informed financial decisions, such as managing their savings or planning their budget responsibly.”

In June 2022, QNET launched the FinGreen pilot program in Turkey and Nigeria. Through this initiative, the direct selling company endeavors to grow financial inclusion for all through education to empower them with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions both online and offline.

In Turkey, a group of 45 women gathered to get better educated about skills for budget management, personal finance, and basic investments. According to the company, today, it “works in alignment with the United Nations [sustainable development goals] and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda to provide adequate skills and proper development training for all, particularly youth, women, and those aspiring to be entrepreneurs.”

Nigeria’s program will partner with the nonprofit organization Financial Literacy for All. The goal is to impart financial responsibility and management skills to Nigerian youths to help them lead more productive, happy lives through financial well-being.

Caluza stated, “I am proud that [the direct selling company has] touched the lives of many throughout the African region, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. Imagine the potential for change in the world if every corporation encouraged and enabled their employees to dedicate their time and skills to supporting humanitarian efforts in their communities.”

She continued, “QNET was founded to achieve more than just financial success. Our founders built [the company] to become a global entity that creates lasting change for good in the world. Our highly skilled and motivated employees share this goal. And we are achieving this by lending our greatest resource — our people — to our communities.”