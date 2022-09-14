The Life Of Queen Elizabeth II | Age, Death, Husband, Net Worth 

The British monarchy, or as it was known earlier, the English monarchy, the Angle monarchy, and the Saxon monarchy (where the modern term, “Anglo-Saxon” comes from) has evolved gradually over 1100 years (10th-21st Century) from an elective monarchy, a monarchy with primogeniture (hereditary), both with absolute powers, to a monarchy gradually representing not only a constitutional one but likely in the future, to be a ceremonial one (such as the Swedish monarchy).

This evolution accelerated the gradual reduction of the Sovereign’s powers, post-Magna Carta (1215), the first body of codes and rules which could arguably be considered to be the first modern constitution or at least the first modern proto-constitution.

Things You Need To Know About Queen Elizabeth II

At the head of the British monarchy, is the Sovereign or Monarch, who historically had broad powers, and technically still does, but is constrained by the (unwritten) British constitution and precedent.

At one point in time, the British Empire grew to encompass much of the World and became the largest empire in the World, surpassing the Mongol Empire (they did not coexist), although not in contiguous size. It was known as “the empire that never sets”, and so it is still to this day.

While this is technically correct at the writing of this article, the nature of it, as you might be aware has changed. Today the British Empire does not hold the same level of power and prestige as it did, although its historical prowess still imbues it with considerable influence for a country of its size in the present day.

And while the Sun still does shine perennially on the British Empire, this consists mostly of small directly controlled islands distributed across thePacific and Atlantic Oceans and members of the Commonwealth, over whom the Sovereign exercises merely the barest of executive power.

In fact, the UK has been called a disguised Republic, for how closely the British Monarch resembles a ceremonial President.

Who Was Queen Elizabeth The Second?

Queen Elizabeth the Second (1926-2022), was born to King George the Sixth and Queen Mother Elizabeth (not to be confused with Queen Elizabeth the First, Monarch, reigned, 1558-1603) on the 21st of April 1926 in Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

In the period between 6th February 1952 and 8th September 2022, she served as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

She was the longest- reigning Monarch in British history, at the time of this article, having surpassed Queen Victoria in 2015. Similarly, she’s also the longest-reigning female monarch in history. In WW2, she served in the ATS as a Second Subaltern.

She presided over monumental political change, the decolonization of Africa, devolution (decentralization), and Conflict in Northern Ireland (commonly known as the Troubles), among others.

Ascension To The Throne

When Queen Elizabeth’s father, George the Sixth passed away on early 6th Feb 1952, the Accession Council proclaimed her to be Monarch. According to the 1689 Bill of Rights (the UK, not the American Bill of Rights) and the Accession Declaration Act of 1910.

How Old Was QE2 At The Time Of Her Passing? At the time of her passing on the 8th of September, 2022, she was 96 years old.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Early Life And Career

After her birth, in her youth, her education was guided by her mother, entrusted to a governess, Marion Crawford. She was taught history by C.H.K. Marten and was instructed in music and languages by others. In World War 2, prior to her Auxiliary Service, they (Elizabeth and her sister Margaret) were ensconced safely in Scotland during the Blitz (1940-41). As mentioned earlier, before her reign, her career involved her service in the ATS.

After her service in WW2, she traveled to South Africa with her parents, after which she was betrothed to her distant cousin, Philip Mountbatten.

Their 1st issue, Prince Charles (Now King Charles the Third), was born on 14th November 1948 in Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Parents (Father, Mother)

Her father, George the Sixth (1895-1952), was born in Sandringham, Norfolk, England to George the Fifth and Queen Consort Elizabeth. George had ascended to the Throne following the abdication of his brother Edward the eighth, as at that time, marrying an American actress was considered highly unbecoming of a future King.

He reigned from 1936-1952 and stayed with his wife during the Blitz in England, instead of evacuating with his family to Canada. This determination helped him to overcome the stammer which had plagued him from childhood.

Her Mother, Queen Mother Elizabeth (1900-2002), was born in St. Paul’s Waldenbury, Hitchen, Hertfordshire, England. She has been considered to have been instrumental to the survival of the British Monarchy in the 20th Century, seeing it through crises such as the aforementioned abdication of Edward the Eighth and the untimely death of Princess Diana.

Her steeliness in the face of the Blitz and her relative deformalisation of the Royals earned her a great rapport with the people.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Net Worth There is no clear valuation of the Queen’s personal wealth, but it is assumed to be around $425 million to $500 million (American). The wealth held by the Crown Estate, a trust, which is not her own personal wealth, is estimated to be around $15 billion. Roughly $33-77 million are spent on the upkeep of Buckingham Palace. $33 million during normal years, and $77 million during renovation. The Sovereign used to control all finances and property which belonged to them, but this changed in 1760 with the passage of the civil list, the property remained with the Sovereign, but the income was no longer under their direct control. Parliament allocates said Royal funds or “Hereditary Revenues”, and there’s an income which the Crown earns as well from their “Reserve Fund”. While the Queen and the immediate Royal family were and are exempt from taxation, they had been, and still, pay a voluntary tax on their income and capital gains.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign And Achievements

Queen Elizabeth the Second presided over a time of great churning in the British Empire. While she wasn’t regent during WW2, her experience and volunteering earned her, as with her mother, the respect and admiration of her people.

Especially her speech during the “Children’s Broadcast” of the BBC during the Blitz. And a reprise of this sentiment during Covid, with her “We’ll Meet Again” speech.

Among other important events during her reign as mentioned, was the decolonization of Africa, the Falklands War, the untimely demise of Princess Diana, devolution, the troubles, the gradual decline of the British Empire, joining and leaving the European

Union (which started out as the European Community), and the collapse of the Soviet Union, among other important World and British events.

During her reign, she became the patron of 600 charities, that cumulatively raised $1.4 billion +. Along with this, she chose to voluntarily pay taxes (although some might ascribe this to Republican pressure, here Republican does not imply the GOP, but the sentiment of Britons who wish to make their Nation a parliamentary Republic).

She traveled extensively during her 70-year reign and visited over 60 countries and is currently the most traveled head of state at the time of her passing.

Her oversight with respect to the most gradual and peaceful decline of the British Empire has been lauded and brings to mind Gorbachev’s reforms, although, unlike Gorbie, they did not collapse the country.

Who Was Queen Elizabeth II’s Husband?

QE2’s husband was the King Consort, Prince Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh. Born 10th June 1921, Mon Repos, Corfu, Kingdom of Greece, died, Windsor Castle, Windsor, United Kingdom, 9th April 2021 (Aged 99).

He signed up for the Royal Navy at the age of 18, in 1939. At the time, then Princess Elizabeth was 13 years old, and they corresponded with each other. In 1946, after the war was over, King George gave his permission for Philip to marry Elizabeth. He was

a sports enthusiast, and like his wife, a patron of many institutions. He carried out thousands of speeches and engagements (not as in marriage) in his life.

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II’s Children

King Charles (74) was born in 1948, and while his mother was recovering from COVID gradually took some duties from his mother, which perhaps prepared him for his role as King today. Prior to this, like his father, Prince Philip, Charles gave many speeches and engagements, among which was the champion of environmental and social causes.

Princess Anne (72) was born in 1950, is a well-respected equestrian and like much of the Royal Family, a patron of many organizations.

Prince Andrew (62) was born in 1960 and served in the Royal Navy as a helicopter pilot/instructor and a Captain of a warship. There was a controversy when he was accused of sexual impropriety by Virginia Giuffre under the auspices of Jeffrey Epstein, this was settled out of court in the US.

Prince Edward (58) born in 1964, is the youngest of the children of Queen Elizabeth, he too is the patron of many organizations and charities and he carried out a few of the Queen’s engagements.

Who Inherits Queen Elizabeth II Money?

Queen Elizabeth’s money will be inherited by her children in proportions as stipulated in her will. The exact nature of this is unknown, but it’s likely that most of it will go to her son, Charles.

Around What Area Of The World Does Queen Elizabeth Own?

While the British Empire used to be vast, and the holdings of the Crown Estate are certainly grand, as it stands today, Queen Elizabeth owned, while indubitably very large pieces of property for a single person, they pale in comparison to the size of the World and are negligible when compared. The Queen owned the following:

1. Sandringham House

2. Balmoral Castle

Lesser Known Facts About Queen Elizabeth

1. She did not need a Driver’s License.

2. She traveled more than any other (British), Monarch, before her.

3. She owned her own pastry shop among other retail and shopping.

4. She had her own private ATM.

5. She bought her wedding dress with coupons, no one was above sacrifice in WW2. Although the government did give her an extra 200 coupons.

6. She washed her own dishes.

7. She wrote voluminously and managed to send 300,000 cards to her fans. 8. She had more than 30 corgis

9. She had over 200 official portraits.

10. She bathed every morning in seven inches of water.

11. She carried out tens of thousands of engagements.

12. She sent a message to the Moon.

13. She spoke French well.

14. She didn’t need a passport to travel.

15. She once had an elephant and two giant turtles.

16. She introduced a new breed of dog, the Dorgi (Corgi Dachshund). 17. She was the first monarch to send an e-mail.

Twitter Reactions To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Here are some of the heartfelt tweets in response to Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Final Thoughts

While some were very pro-Queen, others anti, and others still indifferent, she nonetheless had a very outsize impact on the Nation of the United Kingdoms. And while a Monarch is meant to be impartial, as with her mother who reduced formality, Queen Elizabeth managed to change or influence events in her country, when she wished, even if they were the slightest of nudges.

Judging by the adoration of her fans and her effectiveness, if a Monarch could arise something within the modern man’s frozen and chilled stone for a heart inured as it is my work, hedonism, and other such distractions, then there are those who would willingly accept a Monarch as great, wise, pragmatic, visionary, consistent and at peace as her highness Queen Elizabeth the Second. God Keep The Queen.