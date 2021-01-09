Was cutting on sugar in your new year solutions this year? If you are here on this Quit Sugar Summit 2021 review, you might definitely be brought by something similar. Healthy eating habits should not be just a new year resolution, rather, it should be a part of your lifestyle. I know, it is difficult to take a bite of that toothsome brownie! But, what if your sweet tooth can wreck your health?

You might have tired of hearing about healthy eating and cutting sugars. But it’s high time you have taken that advice seriously. It might be hard at first to cut down on those sugary snacks and treats. That’s where the Quit Sugar Summit review can be of help.

So, are you curious to know what exactly the Quit Sugar Summit 2021 has in store for you? Let me help you through a detailed review!

What is it?

Quitting on your favorite food items can give pain more than a breakup! But, what if it is for the goodness of your health? That’s what the experts at Quit Sugar Summit ask the whole world. Everybody knows that sugar and junk foods can harm your health like anything else. For some reason or the other, they are not ready to accept those facts as such. The experts behind the Quit Sugar Summit try to help people come out of this fog through the online gathering.

The Quit Sugar Summit, as the name indicates, is a free 7-days online gathering of health, science, nutrition, and fitness experts from around the world on a mission to transform people’s lives and their addiction to sugary foods. The summit is hosted by Michael Collins and Danielle Daem, with a mission to help people around the world to eliminate sugar from their life. According to them, our health and happiness are directly linked to each other. Joining their movement to eliminating sugar can assure a better life of happiness and freedom for people.

The Quit Sugar Summit 2021 is particularly dedicated to Roberta Ruggerio, the founder of a nonprofit organization called Hypoglycemia Support Foundation. Roberta is an unsung hero, who had managed to maintain her organization for more than 40 years, without even having a medical degree. It is the 40th anniversary of the foundation this year, and the hosts of the summit dedicate the event to her.

The 7-days long summit will have eminent speakers from different fields, who have been featured in some of the premium journals and publications. There will be around more than 55 speakers who will share motivating ideas and understanding that intends to discouraging sugar intake.

What can you expect in the Quit Sugar Summit 2021?

The Quit Sugar Summit is a free yearly online program hosted to discourage sugar intake and unhealthy eating habits. If you are new to the program, you can expect a completely new experience, flooded with life-changing information regarding sugar and its role in your life.

Quit Sugar Summit reviews ensure that you can expect to be trained by well-known scientists, nutritional experts, lifestyle coaches, addiction experts, chefs, and even investigative journalists. The whole program is a result of years-long research and interviews by experts around the world.

The summit is completely free to join and can be streamed on any device. The 7 days will give unique information and knowledge about all topics revolving around sugar intake. It will include managing diabetes, weight loss, and other life-savior tactics for sugar addicts.

What are the steps involved?

Securing your seat in the Quit Sugar Summit is more simple than creating social media profiles. You will just have to submit your email address on their official website. Once done, you will receive an email from the organizers, including all the details regarding the summit.

Based on Quit Sugar Summit reviews, if you wish to access all recordings prior, you can get them by paying just $97! Pre-ordering the summit can get you other exciting bonuses worth $ 3000 for free.

Why should you pre-order the Quit Sugar Summit 2021?

When pre-ordering the Summit, you will be able to access all the recordings whenever you wish to. Other benefits of pre-ordering includes:

Get bonuses worth $ 3000 when you pay just $ 97 on the whole.

Will be able to cover all the sessions conveniently.

Can watch and rewind the sessions whenever wanted.

Price and where to get it:

You will be able to join the summit only through their official website. Currently, you can join the live summit for free. Free entry will let you have access to the videos for 24 hours. If you wish to pre-order, you will have to pay $ 97. This price may increase to $ 197 after January 17th, once the live summit is over.

What benefits can you expect?

Joining the Quit Sugar Summit will be a great opportunity for you to attend the speakers, who otherwise charge tens of thousands of dollars for their precious time according to many Quit Sugar Summit reviews.

Will be able to cut off sugar from your everyday life through the right approach.

Can understand the different and unknown aspects of sugar intake.

Can learn things that have been discovered by experts after years of research.

Improve overall health.

Support your weight loss journey.

People behind:

The Quit Sugar Summit has mainly two hosts:

Michael Collins

He is the founder of the popular SugarAddiction.com venture. After recovering from substance use addiction, he decided to quit sugar as well. He discovered that sugar is also another kind of addiction. This discovery let him have the thought of quit sugar. It was more than three decades ago, Michael came up with his idea of quit sugar summit.

It has been more than 30 years, he lives without taking a bit of sugar in any form. Michael had also written a book on sugar addiction and developed a 30-day challenge. He had also started a community forum for sugar addiction recovery. His book and the course are available online on his website. The testimonials of people from different parts of the world are proof that his approach and support are reliable.

Danelle Daem

Professionally, Danielle is a Holistic Nutritional Coach and speaker. She is passionate about helping women and building a healthy relationship with sugar. She also had to struggle with sugar addiction once, which led her to take the initiative by joining hands with Michael Collins. She had used her extensive knowledge in holistic nutrition and experience of dealing with clients in formulating the summit concept. She believes that abstaining from sugar gives people more freedom in life.

Is the program scam or legit?

The Quit Sugar Summit 2021 involves eminent personalities from different niches, and from across the globe. So, it can never be called a scam. The hosts do not charge a single penny for attending the summit. This also is proof that the intention behind the program is not money-making.

So far mentioned in the Quit Sugar Summit reviews, the Quit Sugar Summit 2021 is a reliable online program that can be attended without worrying anything about it. You might get advice for free from everyone, but to get expert advice will definitely cost an amount!

Quit Sugar Summit Reviews: Final Verdict

Experts suggest that sugar addiction is almost as same as any other substance use disorder. It can put you at a higher risk of various health problems including diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Your sugar cravings of today can be a cause of serious illnesses tomorrow. Tackling an addiction is not as simple as you think.

What if there is an expert solution that is offered to you at zero cost? That is exactly what the Quit Sugar Summit is about to do. Attending the free summit can help you get free from sugar addiction and various health issues it can induce. If you are a sweet-toothed person, I recommend you to attend the free summit, which is to be started on 11th January.