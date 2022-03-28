Who Is Rachel Recchia? Facts To Know: Net Worth, Career, Wiki, Age, and Early Life Revealed!

Rachel Recchia, a native of Chicago, Illinois, is a commercial pilot and flight instructor, as well as a television reality personality, who currently resides in Clermont, Florida (2022). She is best known for her role in the 26th season of The Bachelor, which featured Clayton Echard, a Missouri-based medical sales professional.

Who Is Rachel Recchia? Rachel Recchia’s Childhood!

Rachel Joanne Recchia was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 8, 1996. Her mother, Mary Anne, works at Huntley Community as a paraprofessional aide for Childhood Development. And her father, Tony Recchia, is a Republican.

Her family includes a younger brother. Rachel attended Camel High School and graduated with honors.

She went on to Northeast Missouri University and Ohio University after that. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Aviation degree. She was a member of the Ohio University cheerleading squad. She is a huge Harry Potter fan and plans to read the books with her children in the future.

Rachel Recchia’s age, height, and weight:

Rachel was born in the United States on March 8, 1996, in Clermont, Florida. She is 26 years old. Rachel is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 55 kilograms. Her eyes are a gorgeous blue, and her hair is blonde.

“The Career of Rachel Recchia:

Recchia lives in Clermont, Florida, and works as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. She now has a private license, which she obtained in 2022. Furthermore, the Bachelor candidate adores her job as a pilot and enjoys traveling experiencing new things. In 2021, she received her Bachelor of Science in Aviation.

Rachel is an extroverted person who enjoys flying to new places, and her profession allows her to do so. Rachel is a huge fan of Flaming Hot Cheetos. She has visited a number of countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Italy.

Recchia is a contestant on The Bachelor’s 26th season, which stars Clayton Echard, a medical sales agent, and a Missouri reality TV personality. Echard was also a participant in the Michelle Young-hosted 18th season of The Bachelorette. Echard is a graduate of the University of Missouri and a former collegiate football player.

Recchia identifies herself as a “hopeless romantic,” and when it comes to her ideal relationship, she wants a man who can match her fun attitude with a man who is “passionate and impulsive.” Recchia’s ideal mate should be “nurturing, compassionate, and must be courteous in all aspects of life—to her, to her family, and especially to waiters,” according to Recchia. (Photo credit: ABC)

Recchia, in the end, “wants to find crazy, insane love that only she and her soul partner understand.” The Bachelor season 26 premiered on ABC on January 3, 2022.

Rachel Recchia’s net worth:

Recchia’s net worth is estimated to be between $100k and $500k as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. A flight instructor’s base salary is roughly $66, 271 per year, whereas a commercial pilot’s base compensation is around $76, 808.

Rachel Recchia’s Relationship Status:

Recchia, a flight instructor, is currently single. In season 26 of The Bachelor, she was one of the contestants fighting for Clayton Echard’s heart. The Bachelor contestant has not made any public statements about her previous relationships or boyfriend(s).

Read More: