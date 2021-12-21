The covid-19 pandemic has jostled the economies and dampened spirits at a global scale. The United States, like every other country, has been unable to remain unscathed by the powerful effect of such a virus, and as a result, major resources have been directed towards grappling with such a deadly health scare.

Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Show Halted Amidst Covid Scare

For lovers of the Radio City Rockettes, the pandemic brought about an onset of further bad news, as the American precision dance touring company canceled its Christmas extravaganza.

While people received a brief respite from the pandemic fears during the period when vaccines were initially rolled out and death tolls remained low, the new Omicron variant has brought a fresh cause for concern, and the Radio City Rockettes were one among the many artists affected by it.

As of Friday, that is 3rd December 2021, the Radio City Rockettes had already canceled four shows which were scheduled to be a part of their most-awaited ‘Christmas Spectacular’ performance, leaving lots of fans disheartened. In fact, by the end of the day, health concerns had prompted them to bring the entire show to a standstill altogether, as they cited challenges brought on by the pandemic in their Twitter statement.

The seven weeks before this had been a sensational time for this dance company, since they witnessed hundreds and thousands of fans gathering together to watch their show. However, they were promulgated to take such a drastic step since covid-19 cases within the production were proving to be a huge source of worry, and endangering their viewers even to a slight extent was out of the question.

It was further reported that some of the people who were a part of the Radio City Rockettes were themselves unhappy with the covid-19 protocols set in places where they were set to perform. They revealed that in most cases, covid testing was not made a priority, and masks were only recommended, rather than being made a compulsion. That being said, the company which is in charge of the production of their shows (Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company), retaliated by saying that all the necessary covid-19 norms were being followed and set in place by them.

Numerous other performances were also affected by the fresh surge in covid-19 cases, including seven out of the twenty-three Broadway performances which were set to take place. In fact, the league’s president was found stating that being staunch believers of science, they had to take the extreme step. He also mentioned the forecasts that were being made regarding newer variants propping up in response to unsatisfactory vaccination rates, and that this was just an unfolding of these aforementioned anticipations.

The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular was all set to go on till the 2nd of January, with numerous shows taking place within the span of a day. However, they had little knowledge of what was awaiting them, and that disappointment resonates deeply among fans as well. The Rockettes issued a statement revealing that fans who had paid for the canceled tickets, will be receiving the due refunds and that they look forward to performing again in the coming year of 2022.

This dampening of spirits due to covid-19 rings true in almost every country now, and fans of the Radio City Rockettes are a part of a small chunk of fans who are receiving news of canceled shows. As of now, these performances that have been halted, have not been scheduled to take place on any other day, and this standstill is going to remain indefinitely.

Major production cancellations such as this, are just proof that covid-19 is still very much present around us. Our takeaway should be that the only path towards a return to normalcy, lies in vaccinating ourselves, wearing our masks diligently, and washing our hands regularly.