There has been a rally of hundreds of people against the vaccine mandates at the Kansas Statehouse to force state lawmakers to withdraw them at the earliest.

On Saturday, 30th October 2021, hundreds of people came out to rally against the state lawmakers to quickly counter the vaccine mandates at the Kansas Statehouse while a local leader’s claim comparing the vaccine mandates to the Holocaust which had killed millions of Jews was denied by an international labor union.

The Kansas rally started before a rare legislative committee hearing over the weekend on the mandates from U.S President Joe Biden which is likely to affect as many as a hundred million Americans.

This hearing provided all the mandate opponents an opportunity to vent their anger and frustration with the Democratic president’s administration as well as the way Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has handled the COVID 19 pandemic.

During the hearing, many speakers were of the opinion that the lawmakers should conduct special sessions instead of waiting to reassemble in 2022 and that it can be done without Kelly, provided two-thirds of the lawmakers sign a petition in its favor. However, their efforts have not gained much impetus so far.

Cody Foster, a volunteer firefighter and a utility line worker in central Kansas said that if this is allowed to be continued, it will be difficult to stop the Government from reaching out too far in this matter.

Many opponents claimed on Saturday that the vaccine mandates violate the standards of international human rights set during World War II in the wake of growing atrocities. An aircraft worker in the Wichita area, Bryan Luedeke even compared them to Nazi Germany.

Luedeke’s comments came after the vaccine mandates were compared to the Holocaust by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Wichita district President, Cornell Beard. Brenda Landwehr, one of the committee members of Wichita’s Republican Rep. seemed to agree with the parallelism.

However, the international union has issued a statement on Saturday stating that it firmly condemns this inappropriate and disrespectful comparison to the Holocaust.

The union said that even after considering one’s right to have independent opinions on divisive political issues, there cannot be a place for this kind of offensive expressions

The 2021 Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates indicate that Republicans in the Legislature controlled by the GOP have already decided that the mandates fail to comply with people’s liberties, though many are unsure about the state’s power to resist.

Republican state Sen. Mark Steffen, who has been promoting dubious treatments and unauthorized conspiracy theories claimed during the hearing that the war was for the well-being of the nation.