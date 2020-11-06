Are you Curious about RangeXTD reviews? Here is my honest RangeXTD review for you.

Range XTD is a Wifi Booster that amplifies the Wifi signal that comes from your router eliminating Wifi dead zones and providing you with a powerful, steady, and fast internet connection.

The manufacturing company behind RangeXTD claims that this is a unique solution that works by pulling in an existing weak Wifi from the transmitter. Is this claiming legit? Are you eager to know more about RangeXTD? Wifi has become indispensable in many homes.

But getting reliable and fast WIfi around the house can be a challenge. This RangeXTD review reveals both the positive and negative aspects of the RangeXTD wifi booster. So it will be easy for you to decide whether to buy it or not.

Product Name RangeXTD Category Wifi Booster Main Benefits Instantly provides you the internet you want without any service upgrades. Price $49.95 Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What is it?

The manufacturing company claims that RangeXTD is a wifi booster that instantly provides you the internet you want without any service upgrades. It engages a plug-and-play functionality so absolutely anyone can enjoy their best Wifi all the time, from anywhere without any frustration.

The company ensures that their internet-enhancing device is incredibly easy to set up ad use. In short, it is an easy to use, portable wifi booster which can extend your existing wireless signals.

RangeXTD boosts the wifi signal range and eliminates the dead spots so you will get an uninterrupted internet signal whole over your home.

How does it work?

RangeXTD is a device that you can use to boost or extend your wireless signal to problem areas where the signal is low.

Based on RangeXTD reviews, it works by pulling the existing wireless signal from your wi-fi router, amplifying it, then re-broadcasting it to create a stronger connection with your wireless devices like smartphones and laptops.

RangeXTD is a wireless wifi booster and you have to simply plug RangeXTD into a wall socket in an area where the wifi range is poor and connect it with your modem.

RangeXTD wifi booster connected to your existing network or to the modem wirelessly. Installing or connecting a wireless wifi booster like RangeXTD is similar to connecting devices like smartphones to a wireless router.

RangeXTD comes with a setup button that makes installing them a snap. Just press the setup button and the RangeXTD setup is complete. By just pressing the setup button, RangeXTD will automatically connect to your router, so you won’t have to worry about entering a long Wifi password.

The most important feature is that you can replace RangeXTD with a location where it can clearly pick up the router’s signal.

Benefits of RangeXTD

♻ The design of RangeXTD is very sleek. So it is very compact.

♻ It is very easy and convenient to use

♻ It can be easily portable to one location to other

♻ RangeXTD can be connected with any devices like router, smartphones, tablets

♻ Doubles the strength and frequency of the wifi signal

Modes of RangeXTD

There are three modes for RangeXTD wifi booster. They are:

♻ Router Mode

This mode of RangeXTD provides all the features of the original router like access to manage network remotely, block specific websites, access to VPN, etc. That is, in router mode, the Range XTD acts as the original router.

♻ Access point mode

The access point mode allows you to connect unlimited devices to the internet without any drop in bandwidth. There wouldn’t be any restrictions in the number of maximum connections.

♻ Repeater mode

Repeater mode is useful in the far locations away from the wifi router and doesn’t have enough signal. In this mode, Range XTD grabs the weak wifi signal from the router and amplifies it to make the signal stronger.

Who is RangeXTD for?

Those who experience a weak wifi signal in home, but you have a decent wifi router, then you can use RangeXTD wifi booster and you may benefit from it.

If your Wifi router sits close to where the internet signal is stronger and even the signal coming out if it is weak then you can use RangeXTD to overcome this problem.

The simple truth is that all wifi routers have a limited wifi range and wifi boosters like RangeXTD amplify them.

What distinguishes RangeXTD from other Wifi extenders?

RangeXTD delivers all the claims it has made and this distinguishes it from other wifi extenders. RangeXTD is very useful if your wifi coverage isn’t fast or reliable as you would like to be everywhere in your house.

As stated by RangeXTD review, the simple reason for this is that a wifi router cannot extend their signals to an entire home with the kind of wifi speeds you need for streaming videos, and playing games.

RangeXTD is a reliable and easy solution for this. RangeXTD is a portable and easy to handle wifi extender and it crank up the wifi signal in different areas of the home and fill in any dead zones in your wifi coverage.

It delivers all latest standards and wireless speeds up to 2.8 times faster than the signal from the original router. So you can easily stream HD-quality video and play video games without any interruptions or glitches.

How much does this cost?

RangeXTD provides stables5 bar wifi from anywhere in your home and now it is available at an affordable and reasonable price. In this RangeXTD wifi extender review, Let’s see the price packages available on its website.

♻ You can order 3 RangeXTD + 1 US plug at just $112.39. here you are saving $187.31.

♻ Buy 1 RangeXTD + 1 US plug at $49.95

♻ The cost of 2 RangeXTD + 1 US plug is just $99.

♻ If you want to order in bulk, then order 4 Range XTD + 1 US plug at just $149.85 and save $249.75.

How can you get hands-on it?

You can purchase RangeXTD wifi extender from its official website. Once you login to the website, you will be redirected to a secure checkout page and here you will get the product at special 50% off discount now and this is for a limited time period only.

from the website select the order quantity and process the payment. You can process payment through any of the convenient methods like PayPal, VISA, mastercard, AMEX, etc.

The website backs up all their products with a 100% money-back guarantee and if you are not satisfied with the product, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund.

RangeXTD Reviews- Verdict

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced most of us to work from homes and while working from home, it is critical to have a good wifi connection. We often find ourselves struggling to get proper wifi signals on our devices.

RangeXTD will be a solution to your wifi range problems. So we would recommend this product to you and also, now the website is offering a 50% discount for you. so place your order from RangeXTD Official Website now itself to take advantage of it.