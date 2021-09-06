Many government officials and medical practitioners have lauded the benefits of inoculation for everyone to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The mass vaccinations have sparked a curb in the spread of the Coronavirus and have afforded vaccinated individuals a modicum of protection from the virus and its variants. Recent data has also shown that taking the Covid-19 vaccines reduces the need for hospitalization for infected people.

Rate Of Hospitalizations Reduced Due To Covid-19 Vaccines

While there is a chance of contracting the virus despite vaccination, a study indicates that those who have been vaccinated are two-thirds less likely to require hospitalizations than those who are unvaccinated. By taking the Covid-19 vaccines, people are more likely to be asymptomatic to the Coronavirus. According to the Lancet Infectious Diseases, vaccination of individuals decreases the chances of long-term symptoms that continue past 28 days by 50 %.

Due to the breakout of the Delta variant, the number of cases of Covid-19 has sharply risen. Moreover, the infectiousness of the virus has increased, causing the spread of the Covid-19 virus rapidly. However, even with the rise in cases Claire Steves who works at King’s College London and co-authored the journal said that vaccination rates are preventing further infection and protecting people’s lives.

Whereas lack of vaccinations increases the rate of Covid-19 related hospitalizations and deaths. A research study has revealed that there is a 27% mortality rate for Covid-19 infected patients who require hospitalization. Claire Steves explains that there could be a drastic decrease in mortality cases if more people are encouraged to take the vaccine.

As per data received from the United Kingdom Covid Symptom Study, researchers assessed self-reported information collected between 8th December 2020 to 4th July 2021. Adults reported having taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines available detailed the after-effects of vaccinations 14 days after the dose was taken. Out of a total of 1.2 million people who received the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna vaccines less than 0.5% experienced any symptoms or infection after taking the vaccine.

The study also considered the data of over 971,000 adults who had received both doses of the vaccine. Out of the total population that was taken into consideration, reports showed that less than 0.2% experienced infections or symptoms a week after taking their seconds dose. When looking into the cases of those people who did test positive for Covid-19, there was a high likelihood that most of them were asymptomatic.

The study found that the odds of asymptomatic infections grew by 63% after the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines and jumped to 94 % once the second dose was administered to people. The study discovered that vaccinations lowered the chances of falling fatally ill by one-third.

Severe illness or disease can be recognized if the patient exhibits five or more five symptoms of infection. Additionally, those who are inoculated have a 70 % smaller chance of requiring hospitalization if they test positive for the Coronavirus.

Medical professionals noted that those vaccinated individuals who had a breakthrough of infection and displayed symptoms of the virus-like fever, loss of smell and taste, fatigue, coughing, etc. had a markedly smaller number of symptoms than unvaccinated people. The likelihood of suffering long-term effects was halved as well due to vaccinations.

Claire Steves who was responsible for co-authoring the report published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal explains that the research report has brought to attention the effectiveness and benefits of the vaccine. She explains that the need for every person to take the vaccine is of the utmost importance. Steves also emphasized the necessity of wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and submitting to frequent testing as additional measures to protect oneself and our family from the virus.

Steves’s research report noticed that the likelihood of infection was double in weak senior citizens as compared to young healthy adults after the first dose was taken. Many cases involving breakthrough infections were caused due to the presence of underlying health problems such as heart disease, lung disease, and kidney disease. The study found that in most cases, the breakthrough of infection occurred after the first dose of the vaccine was administered.