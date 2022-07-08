Elon Musk and Nick Cannon are pursuing the equivalent of a fatherhood goal. The court files posted the 51-year-old Tesla founder as having secretly welcomed twins in November with one of his executives. In December, he and his former companion Grimes had a child via surrogate. At present, he is a father of 10.

The Reaction Of Nick Cannon To Elon Musk Welcoming Twins Secretly

On July 7, 2022, Elon Musk spoke out about his thoughts on having more kids. He then made tweeted that he was doing his best to assist with the underpopulation crisis.

A collapsing delivery charge is the most important hazard facing civilization in recent times. He then stated in subsequent tweets that his words are, unfortunately, true.

Also, he tweeted that he wishes to have a large household and congratulated individuals who already do so.

Nick Cannon, who is 41, is welcoming at least his 8th baby this year, then chimed in, telling Elon Musk that he is right there with you, my brother. The Court files posted by the Insider on July 6, 2022, showed that Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, the task director at his Neuralink company, had welcomed twins.

The pair requested a Texan county courtroom docket to alternate their toddlers’ names. Hence, they would have their father’s final call and incorporate their mother’s final call as a part of their center call. The twins’ sexes had been no longer made public.

Their Names Had Been Redacted From The Files

An Austin judge granted their request in May, as per The Insider. A consultant for Elon Musk did not reply to this comment. Zilis additionally did not respond.

The twins’ arrival got here earlier than Elon Musk and Grimes’ daughter, Exa Dark Siderl, who they have nicknamed Y, in December.

She discovered the delivery inside the April 2022 cover story for Vanity Fair. They also have a percentage of a 2-year-old son, XA-12, who broke up in September 2021.

He also has 18-year-old twins named Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, as well as triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who was born in 2006 to his first wife, Justine Wilson. They had one more son, Nevada Musk, who died at 10 weeks.

As for Cannon, he’s dad to 11-year-vintage twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-spouse Mariah Carey; a 5-year-vintage Golden “Sagon” and an 18-month-vintage Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir through Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon has a son Zen with Alyssa Scott, who died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon found out in January that he was expecting his eighth child, version Bre Tiesi, this year. He then showed last month that he was having even greater kids in 2022 and also joked that the stork is on the way.

The actor, who welcomed 3 of his youngsters in 2021, cautioned he plans on breaking his non-public record, stating that if you notice it changed into a variety of children last year.

